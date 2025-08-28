CM Punk to surprisingly turn heel by attacking 12-time champion on WWE RAW? Exploring the possibility 

WWE Clash in Paris 2025 is just a few days away. The premium live event will see CM Punk battle LA Knight, Jey Uso, and Seth Rollins in a Fatal Four-Way match for the World Heavyweight Championship.In the main event of SummerSlam Night One, Punk defeated Gunther to win the World Heavyweight Title. Unfortunately for The Second City Saint, his reign saw a quick end as Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract immediately to win the gold.After constantly brawling every week on RAW, CM Punk will now look to get his revenge on Seth Rollins this Sunday, but in a Fatal Four-Way match. That said, with Jey Uso also involved in the bout, he may pin The Second City Saint to secure the win and regain the World Heavyweight Title in a shocking twist.If this happens, a frustrated CM Punk might surprisingly turn heel and attack the 12-time champion on next week's episode of RAW. Additionally, Jey recently turned on Punk this week and made it clear that it's every man for himself at Clash in Paris.Hence, in a shocking twist, The Second City Saint might turn heel and attack Jey Uso on the red brand after potentially getting pinned by the latter this Sunday. Interestingly, this could set up a match for the World Heavyweight Championship.However, while this angle might sound promising, it is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed. Fans will have to wait and see the turn of events at the Clash in Paris extravaganza.CM Punk's potential heel turn can help restore his statusCM Punk already sustained a pinfall defeat against John Cena at Night of Champions. Additionally, he lost his World Heavyweight Championship to Seth Rollins within a few minutes after winning the gold.Given this situation, Punk potentially losing the title match this Sunday at Clash in Paris will further diminish his momentum after recent setbacks. To restore his status as a formidable contender for the World Heavyweight Championship, The Second City Saint will need to ditch his babyface character to become a heel.That said, it will be interesting to see what plans WWE has in store for the veteran.