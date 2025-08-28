CM Punk to surprisingly turn heel by attacking 12-time champion on WWE RAW? Exploring the possibility 

By Bethel Benjamin
Published Aug 28, 2025 20:37 GMT
Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty
CM Punk attacks Seth Rollins Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty

WWE Clash in Paris 2025 is just a few days away. The premium live event will see CM Punk battle LA Knight, Jey Uso, and Seth Rollins in a Fatal Four-Way match for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Ad

In the main event of SummerSlam Night One, Punk defeated Gunther to win the World Heavyweight Title. Unfortunately for The Second City Saint, his reign saw a quick end as Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract immediately to win the gold.

After constantly brawling every week on RAW, CM Punk will now look to get his revenge on Seth Rollins this Sunday, but in a Fatal Four-Way match. That said, with Jey Uso also involved in the bout, he may pin The Second City Saint to secure the win and regain the World Heavyweight Title in a shocking twist.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

If this happens, a frustrated CM Punk might surprisingly turn heel and attack the 12-time champion on next week's episode of RAW. Additionally, Jey recently turned on Punk this week and made it clear that it's every man for himself at Clash in Paris.

WWE has given up on Paul Heyman? Here's the story!

Hence, in a shocking twist, The Second City Saint might turn heel and attack Jey Uso on the red brand after potentially getting pinned by the latter this Sunday. Interestingly, this could set up a match for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Ad
Ad

However, while this angle might sound promising, it is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed. Fans will have to wait and see the turn of events at the Clash in Paris extravaganza.

CM Punk's potential heel turn can help restore his status

CM Punk already sustained a pinfall defeat against John Cena at Night of Champions. Additionally, he lost his World Heavyweight Championship to Seth Rollins within a few minutes after winning the gold.

Ad

Given this situation, Punk potentially losing the title match this Sunday at Clash in Paris will further diminish his momentum after recent setbacks. To restore his status as a formidable contender for the World Heavyweight Championship, The Second City Saint will need to ditch his babyface character to become a heel.

That said, it will be interesting to see what plans WWE has in store for the veteran.

About the author
Bethel Benjamin

Bethel Benjamin

Twitter icon

Bethel is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor's degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. He has also attended a virtual school where he was certified in Effective Communication in English. His grasp of the language and his utmost dedication to researching and verifying information help him ensure he is unbiased, practical, and nonjudgmental as he writes about the world of pro wrestling.

When he looks back at how he got hooked onto WWE, Bethel particularly recalls WrestleMania 30 in 2014. Here, he saw and became an avid supporter of Roman Reigns for his courage and boldness. However, his all-time favorite is WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin because of his rebellious ways and how he would thumb his nose at authority.

All of this has led Bethel to work for multiple institutions. He quickly learns the content guidelines and completes his and the company's targets effortlessly. One of the highlights of his career was covering WrestleMania 41 in 2025.

When Bethel is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to indulge in reading and singing.

Know More

Why Brock Lesnar is in deep trouble - Check Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Kebin Edwin Antony
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications