CM Punk to swerve the WWE Universe to bring back ex-girlfriend? Exploring potential return

CM Punk clearly needs backup on WWE RAW, and the WWE Universe believes that his wife, AJ Lee, could be the one to make her return and align with the former World Champion in the current story with Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. WWE could be teasing the return of AJ Lee after more than a decade, but there is another former champion who could return instead, given her recent issues with Becky Lynch. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBecky Lynch and Lita were Women's Tag Team Champions back in 2023 before Lita was attacked, and Trish Stratus then cost the two women their Tag Team Championships. Lita hasn't been seen since. Becky Lynch hasn't mentioned her, hasn't offered her a rematch or even any opportunity to exact revenge on Trish Stratus, which must be eating her up inside. CM Punk and Lita were in a relationship before he married former Divas Champion AJ Lee CM Punk and Lita were once close friends outside of the ring and were in a relationship for several years before he met and married AJ Lee. If the former Divas Champion does turn CM Punk and WWE down, Lita could be a good option. Lita has proved she still has what it takes to step up to the current Women's Division and has a history with Becky Lynch as well as a link to Punk. While the WWE Universe believes that AJ Lee is the perfect fit, it seems that WWE could play around with a number of options, and Lita should be at the top of the list. Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins have seemingly taken control of WWE RAW and hold two of the biggest titles on the brand, so whoever it is that takes the place alongside Punk will need to be able to step up.