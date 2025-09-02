  • home icon
  CM Punk to swerve the WWE Universe to bring back ex-girlfriend? Exploring potential return

CM Punk to swerve the WWE Universe to bring back ex-girlfriend? Exploring potential return

By Phillipa Marie
Published Sep 02, 2025 19:41 GMT
Will CM Punk swerve the WWE Universe? (image via WWE)
Will CM Punk swerve the WWE Universe? (image via WWE)

CM Punk clearly needs backup on WWE RAW, and the WWE Universe believes that his wife, AJ Lee, could be the one to make her return and align with the former World Champion in the current story with Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch.

WWE could be teasing the return of AJ Lee after more than a decade, but there is another former champion who could return instead, given her recent issues with Becky Lynch.

Becky Lynch and Lita were Women's Tag Team Champions back in 2023 before Lita was attacked, and Trish Stratus then cost the two women their Tag Team Championships.

Lita hasn't been seen since. Becky Lynch hasn't mentioned her, hasn't offered her a rematch or even any opportunity to exact revenge on Trish Stratus, which must be eating her up inside.

CM Punk and Lita were in a relationship before he married former Divas Champion AJ Lee

CM Punk and Lita were once close friends outside of the ring and were in a relationship for several years before he met and married AJ Lee. If the former Divas Champion does turn CM Punk and WWE down, Lita could be a good option.

Lita has proved she still has what it takes to step up to the current Women's Division and has a history with Becky Lynch as well as a link to Punk. While the WWE Universe believes that AJ Lee is the perfect fit, it seems that WWE could play around with a number of options, and Lita should be at the top of the list.

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins have seemingly taken control of WWE RAW and hold two of the biggest titles on the brand, so whoever it is that takes the place alongside Punk will need to be able to step up.

Phillipa Marie

Phillipa Marie

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

