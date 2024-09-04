CM Punk to take page out of Triple H’s book to get revenge on Drew McIntyre? Analyzing potential angle

CM Punk and Drew McIntyre's heated rivalry got more personal on WWE RAW after the Scottish Warrior broke his arch-rival's bracelet. This had sentimental value to Punk as it donned the names of his wife, AJ Lee, and dog, Larry. The Second City Saint will undoubtedly be out for revenge.

The 45-year-old Chicago native needn't look further for inspiration than Triple H, who was embroiled in a similar feud with Randy Orton. The Viper targeted HHH's wife, Stephanie McMahon, and other McMahons, leading to one of the most iconic home invasions in WWE history.

Triple H used his sledgehammer to burst into Orton's home while RKO attempted to flee the scene. The Game went on the hunt for his WrestleMania 25 opponent and eventually found him before throwing him through the living room windows.

CM Punk could follow suit and plot a home invasion to get back at Drew McIntyre for his actions on WWE RAW. The 39-year-old Scot even stuffed the bracelet in Punk's mouth to further show his disdain for the former AEW star.

It looks as though the pair are headed for a third and final battle at Bad Blood (October 5). Many envision they will lock horns in a Hell in a Cell match, the perfect way to end their long-running feud. The seeds could be planted with a home invasion because, unlike Punk breaking into McIntyre's home, they'll both be locked inside a cell.

Drew McIntyre takes a swipe at CM Punk's bracelet maker after WWE RAW angle

Drew McIntyre has been an online troll throughout his feud with CM Punk. The former WWE Champion was at it again after breaking the Best in the World's bracelet.

The bracelet maker had penned a heartfelt post on X/Twitter about Punk wearing it at WrestleMania XL. McIntyre's dastardly ways were on display as he reposted that post from April and told her:

"His blood is on your hands."

Drew McIntyre left Punk bloodied on WWE RAW and wasn't done after an attack at ringside and in-ring left his rival being stretchered out. He attacked once again when The Voice of the Voiceless was being put in an ambulance.

CM Punk had worn the fans' bracelet after returning to WWE in November last year. It played a crucial role in his defeat to McIntyre at SummerSlam as he was distracted by special guest referee Seth Rollins, who put it on.

Chicago's own got his own back on McIntyre at Bash in Berlin last Saturday (August 31). He beat the Scot in a strap match to even the score heading into an inevitable final match at Bad Blood.

