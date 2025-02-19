CM Punk to turn heel ahead of WrestleMania 41 and bring major WWE star as his bodyguard? Exploring the possibility

CM Punk is marching confidently toward the Elimination Chamber PLE, which is set to be one of the biggest opportunities of his career. He is determined to win the Men's Chamber match and challenge Cody Rhodes to headline his first-ever WrestleMania. However, winning over five other top contenders in the steel structure would not be a piece of cake.

Punk could give up his noble persona and embrace his dark side by turning heel during the Elimination Chamber Match. Just when the final few members would be left inside the steel structure, he could bring out NXT Champion Oba Femi as his bodyguard. The Nigerian powerhouse could step inside the cage and destroy every superstar, allowing The Second City Saint to walk away with the contest.

During an interview with KTSM in November, CM Punk stated that he would like to have Femi in Straight Edge Society if he were to ever revive the faction. It appears that the 46-year-old is quite a fan of the NXT star and wants to work alongside him. Oba Femi has also established himself as an indomitable force in NXT and his joining forces with Punk would be an intriguing sight.

Elimination Chamber could be the place where the Nigerian powerhouse introduces himself as an ally and bodyguard of the veteran. With his help, CM Punk could win the Chamber match and go on to challenge Cody Rhodes at The Grandest Stage of Them All. Punk reinstating his iconic heel persona and squaring off against WWE's top babyface at WrestleMania 41 would be fascinating.

While the possibility is quite appealing, it is merely speculation at this point. It will be interesting to see how things shape up in the coming weeks.

CM Punk could capitalize on Paul Heyman's favor at Elimination Chamber?

Back in November last year, CM Punk asked Paul Heyman for a favor for teaming up with The OG Bloodline at Survivor Series: WarGames. Three months have passed by and "what the favor was" is still shrouded in mystery. However, The Second City Saint could finally capitalize on it.

He could seek help from Paul Heyman for his Elimination Chamber match. The favor could be such that Punk asks Heyman to tell Roman Reigns to take care of Seth Rollins in the Chamber Match. It is because out of every participant in the bout, Rollins is the one who might create real problems for him.

Therefore, as per the favor, Reigns could make a surprise return during the Men's Elimination Chamber and take out The Visionary. He could help CM Punk eliminate Seth Rollins from the match. The OTC also has a score to settle with his former Shield brother after what transpired at the Royal Rumble.

Hence, this will not only fulfill Paul Heyman's favor to Punk but will also help Reigns get his revenge on Rollins. However, this is entirely speculation at this point.

