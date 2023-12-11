CM Punk to turn heel and attack top star? 4 major twists Triple H can pull off on WWE RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW is set to air on the USA Network later tonight. The big show will be held at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. As of now, over 8,700 fans are expected to be in attendance. This information comes courtesy of WrestleTix.

Several major matches and segments have been confirmed so far. Rhea Ripley will battle Maxxine Dupri and Cody Rhodes will clash with Shinsuke Nakamura. Additionally, Jey Uso will collide with Drew McIntyre.

Beyond the bouts, Becky Lynch aims to call out the imposing and impressive Nia Jax. Additionally, CM Punk plans to reveal whether he'll sign an exclusive contract with RAW, SmackDown, and NXT on the big show at Cleveland tonight.

While there's certainly a lot already announced for Monday Night RAW, fans could get a few big surprises on one of the final shows of the year. This article will look at a few ways Triple H could shake things up or swerve the audience on the red brand.

Below are four major twists Triple H can pull off on WWE RAW.

#4. CM Punk could shockingly turn heel and attack Seth Rollins

Expand Tweet

As noted, CM Punk already has a major segment announced for WWE Monday Night RAW. With that being said, a major segment doesn't mean he can't appear in something else during the show in Cleveland. For example, he had multiple backstage segments on SmackDown.

Come WWE Monday Night RAW, the same could happen. Beyond the advertised segment, The Straight Edge Superstar could appear elsewhere on the show. For example, he could finally have a segment with Seth Rollins. This may not go how many fans expect, however.

Instead of some exciting war of words between the two figures, Punk may shockingly sneak up and hit the GTS on The Visionary. From there, CM Punk could solidify a heel turn by viciously assaulting the World Heavyweight Champion.

#3. The Authors of Pain could finally return to WWE television

The Authors of Pain

The Authors of Pain are a tag team that once dominated WWE. They began their career on the NXT brand. While there, they won the NXT Tag Team Titles with Paul Ellering in their corner. With Drake Maverick later by their side, the duo won the RAW Tag Team Titles too.

Unfortunately, Akam and Rezar were cut by WWE during the COVID-19 related lockdown. While that was unfortunate, there have been regular rumors and speculation regarding their potential return to the sports entertainment juggernaut.

If they are truly returning, it could happen as soon as on Monday Night RAW. The RAW tag team scene is heating up, so the pair attacking a top team could be exciting. Could DIY become victims in Cleveland? Could The New Day be assaulted?

#2. CM Punk could sign with NXT

Expand Tweet

CM Punk potentially turning heel is rather exciting, but there's certainly no guarantee that it happens. WWE hasn't even hinted that he'll interact with Seth Rollins on Monday Night RAW, even if an eventual meeting between the two is inevitable.

Fans do know that Punk intends to address which brand he'll sign with. This includes WWE Monday Night RAW, Friday Night SmackDown, and even NXT. He has already been seen with both Nick Aldis and Shawn Michaels on-screen, while Adam Pearce has revealed his intent to sign Punk full-time.

The former WWE champion could shock the wrestling world by not choosing either RAW or SmackDown, and ultimately going with NXT instead. NXT is the brand for up-and-comers, but it is clear that Punk has a good relationship with Shawn Michaels, which could be the determining factor.

#1. Damian Priest could cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase

Damian Priest is Senor Money in the Bank

The Money in the Bank briefcase is one of the most powerful weapons in wrestling. Not just because a wrestler can clobber their foes with it, but because of what the briefcase represents. It means the holder has a guaranteed title shot at any time within one full year.

Damian Priest is the current holder of the Money in the Bank briefcase. He won the prize at Money in the Bank in London over the summer. Despite a few attempts, he is yet to properly cash in his contract. That could change come WWE RAW, however.

There's a chance that Senor Money in the Bank could cash in his briefcase on Seth Rollins. If Rollins does indeed get assaulted by Punk, that could be the perfect chance. Even if someone else hurts Seth, perhaps Drew McIntyre, Priest could pick up the scraps and win his first world title.

Look who just challenged Randy Orton right here.