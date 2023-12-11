2 former champions Triple H secretly signed are returning soon after seemingly spotting a legend backstage, WWE fans are convinced

Triple H has shaken up the wrestling world well and truly ever since he took charge of WWE Creative. Be it Randy Orton's return at Survivor Series or CM Punk coming back to the company, things have been very volatile in WWE - but in a good way. Now, fans are convinced that the two stars he signed back earlier in the year are going to return to WWE TV.

It was reported earlier in the year that The Authors of Pain had been signed back by WWE prior to Vince McMahon's return to the company in early 2023. At the time, Triple H was the one in charge.

Since then, though, the two stars have not seen any action at all in the ring, and they have not been officially announced. Another report claimed that they were on the program for Survivor Series, although they were not part of the show ultimately.

Now, fans spotted someone backstage during a WWE show, who they thought was Paul Ellering, the former manager of the Authors of Pain.

The picture was not clear, to say the least, and it might not be Ellering, as was pointed out by some other fans, saying that it could be WWE writer Jim Smallman.

Even so, fans were not discouraged; they were encouraged by the thought that the Authors of Pain were finally returning to WWE TV.

Fans were very excited to see the stars, to say the least

The other fans made their doubts vocal too. While not confirmed, it does appear to be Jim Smallman at this time.

The fans had some doubts about whether that was Paul Ellering

Triple H's secret signings were advertised during Survivor Series

Before the Survivor Series, it was reported that Gallus and The Authors of Pain were set to move to the main roster.

Although Triple H was reported to have signed them much earlier in the year, The Authors of Pain not wrestling at all since then has led fans to have doubts about the team.

When do you think The Authors of Pain will return to WWE? Sound off in the comments below.

