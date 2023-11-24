WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Secretly signed former champs finally advertised, real-life issues in The Bloodline, Dominik Mysterio replies to Rhea Ripley

Welcome to today's edition of the WWE News and Rumor Roundup, as we take a look at some of the most exciting news from across the wrestling world.

With Survivor Series on the horizon, there are stars advertised for the show who have been gone a long time. Meanwhile, there appear to be real-life issues with the Bloodline, and Jey Uso has opened up about them. Also, this edition will cover what Dominik Mysterio had to say to Rhea Ripley's loving message.

#3. Dominik Mysterio had a loving message to send to Rhea Ripley

It's time for Thanksgiving, and Dominik Mysterio has found himself with a lot to be thankful for in the past year. He chose to send a message to Rhea Ripley after she sent Rey Mysterio a Thanksgiving message earlier in the day.

The two have been an inseparable part of Judgment Day, with Mami guiding the younger Mysterio towards a path of her choosing, something Rey Mysterio has not appreciated.

He said that he was thankful for her and added a heart.

#2. Authors of Pain and Gallus may be set for WWE Survivor Series

A team secretly signed by Triple H earlier this year appears to be set to finally return to WWE. The Authors of Pain are advertised on the Survivor Series program, according to WrestleVotes.

Both they and Gallus have been advertised for the show as part of the program. Now it remains to be seen if they show up and in what capacity.

#1. Bloodline appears to have real-life issues

Rikishi is the only one invited to Jey Uso's family Thanksgiving, with him flying his father down for the holiday. According to Jey, neither Jimmy nor Solo Sikoa, his real-life brothers, are invited for the holiday this year.

"Ay, Carl, ain’t nobody coming to my house for Thanksgiving except my dad. That’s the only one. I’ma fly him down. Last year, I fried a turkey and everybody ate that. I’m frying three turkeys this year. It’s going down. As far as Solo and Jimmy, y’all take your a**es home and stay somewhere. Especially Solo, he’s over there tripping."

The WWE feud in the Bloodline appears to be affecting their real lives as well.