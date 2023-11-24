Two former champions Triple H secretly signed back to finally return and join The Judgment Day at Survivor Series? Exploring the possibility

Heading into Survivor Series 2023, two stars signed by Triple H a long time back might finally return. If they do make their return, the perfect story is waiting for them as The Judgment Day team up with Drew McIntyre to face Cody Rhodes' team in a Men's WarGames Match.

The stars in question are the Authors of Pain.

There were reports earlier this year that the Authors of Pain had been secretly re-signed by Triple H before Vince McMahon made his return to the company. However, the two behemoths are yet to re-appear in regular programming, and fans are waiting to hear what is next for them.

At this point, without any confirmation, there is no way to know for sure. However, the perfect chance may be there as soon as this year's Survivor Series.

With The Judgment Day facing Cody Rhodes' team with the return of Randy Orton, the odds are very much not in their favor, despite having the advantage. Not one to take risks where her team is concerned, it would be exactly like Rhea Ripley to take the extra step to ensure her team's success at the premium live event.

With the Authors of Pain back, Mami could have easily contacted them to bring them back to the show and join The Judgment Day, not only inflating their ranks but also making them a monstrous team to contend with for anyone else.

But by adding Akam and Rezar to The Judgment Day at Survivor Series 2023, Triple H's signings might also have the perfect opportunity to showcase their dominance.

Fans have been waiting to see if Triple H has made another signing

With Survivor Series Premium Live Event being days away, there is another former WWE Superstar whom fans are waiting to see. If Triple H has signed the star, it would guarantee an enormous pop at the event, given the show is in Chicago. The star in question is none other than CM Punk.

Punk's falling out with AEW has now made what previously seemed impossible a real possibility. Now, fans will have to wait to see if The Game has decided to bring the former WWE Champion back to the company.

Do you think CM Punk will return to WWE at the Survivor Series 2023? Sound off in the comments section below!