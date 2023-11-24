Dominik Mysterio responds to Rhea Ripley's message after she takes a shot at the Mysterio Family

Dominik Mysterio responded to Rhea Ripley's Thanksgiving message after she took a shot at Rey Mysterio and the rest of the Mysterio Family.

Dominik initially joined The Judgment Day after betraying his father, Rey, at WWE Clash at The Castle. This led to a match between the father-son duo at WrestleMania 39, with Rey coming out victorious.

Ripley, who has taken digs at the Mysterio Family at every given chance, once again mocked Rey on Thanksgiving and claimed she was thankful for Dominik. In response to The Eradicator, Dominik claimed the same.

"Thankful @RheaRipley_WWE [heart emoji]" wrote Dominik.

Check out Dominik's tweet and response to Ripley:

Rhea Ripley has explained how she balances her on-screen work with her real-life relationship

Rhea Ripley is in a pairing with Dominik Mysterio on WWE television. However, in real life, she is in a relationship with AEW star and former WWE star Buddy Matthews.

In fact, earlier this year, Ripley and Matthews also confirmed their engagement on social media.

Speaking in an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, The Eradicator previously explained how she balances her on-screen relationship with her real-life relationship.

Ripley claimed that her fiancé has no issues with her current storyline. She said:

"To be honest, it's pretty easy. Look, I love my fiancé, I think he's great, but when I'm at work I am a completely different human being. When I'm at work, Dom is my partner. He is my partner in crime, he is my Latino Heat, my Dirty Dominik Mysterio, and I will do absolutely anything I can to get him on top of anyone that he's against. But yeah, for me it's sort of like a switch and he [Buddy Matthews] understands that as well. That's why it works."

Rhea Ripley is currently preparing for her upcoming title defense against Zoey Stark at Survivor Series Premium Live Event.

What are your thoughts on Dominik's response to Ripley? Sound off in the comment section below.