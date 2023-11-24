"Great memories!" - Rhea Ripley says she is thankful for one particular WWE Superstar on Thanksgiving

Rhea Ripley seems to be in the spirit for Thanksgiving, as she took to social media to reveal that she was thankful for Dominik Mysterio.

Ever since Mysterio aligned himself with The Judgment Day, he has been paired with Ripley. The on-screen couple mostly accompany one other during their marquee matches and continue to appear on the main roster and NXT.

Taking to Twitter/X, The Eradicator expressed her gratitude towards "Dirty" Dom and even took a dig at the Mysterio Family.

"Thankful for @DomMysterio35 What are you thankful for? Happy Thanksgiving to the Mysterio Family Great memories!" wrote Ripley.

Mysterio joined The Judgment Day back in 2022 after betraying Rey Mysterio and Edge at Clash at the Castle.

In the lead-up to the show, Mysterio was attacked by Ripley on numerous occasions, as she eventually convinced the 26-year-old to join The Judgment Day.

Rhea Ripley revealed her favorite thing about Dominik Mysterio

Rhea Ripley has never shied away from praising Dominik Mysterio and has spoken highly of him at every opportunity she gets.

Speaking in a past interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the reigning Women's World Champion claimed that her favorite thing about Mysterio was his supportive nature.

Ripley concluded by stating that she and Mysterio have come a long way in their relationship, and the reigning NXT North American Champion has always had The Eradicator's back.

Ripley said:

"My favorite thing about Dom Dom? Man, what is there not to love about Dom Dom? My favorite thing is just how supportive he truly is to me. We have come a long way in our little relationship, and he's always had my back."

Ripley will be in action at the upcoming Survivor Series Premium Live Event. She will defend her title against Zoey Stark in a singles match.

Ripley will be in action at the upcoming Survivor Series Premium Live Event. She will defend her title against Zoey Stark in a singles match.