CM Punk to turn heel, The Rock to handpick his corporate champion? - 4 finishes for the WWE Men's Elimination Chamber Match

WWE's next Premium Live Event is just over a day away! The Sports Entertainment juggernaut will be hosting the 2025 iteration of Elimination Chamber. The show will be taking place live from Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The show is absolutely stacked with star power. Excluding the Men's Elimination Chamber Match, names such as Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, The Rock, Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair, Trish Stratus, Tiffany Stratton, Liv Morgan, and Bayley are all set to appear on the program.

As for the Men's Elimination Chamber Match, that bout is even more stacked. Former world champions and a social media megastar are set to compete. The gimmick match will feature Drew McIntyre, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Damian Priest, John Cena, and Logan Paul.

While all six men could potentially win the bout, there is ultimately only going to be one winner. This article will take a look at a handful of possible finishes for the upcoming bout, one of which includes a shocking heel turn.

Below are four finishes for the WWE Men's Elimination Chamber Match.

#4. Influencers could somehow help Logan Paul win the bout

Logan Paul is a controversial figure. Be it in WWE or in his other endeavors, which include podcasting, YouTube, amateur boxing, acting, and social media influencing, Logan is always the subject of debate and conversation. Still, he's a high-quality wrestler, especially given his celebrity status.

The Social Media Megastar has brought various influencers and celebrities to WWE in the past. This includes both KSI and iShowSpeed, two of the most well-known internet celebrities in the entire world. Both men have also gotten physical in the past.

Come Elimination Chamber, Logan could bring an influencer or multiple influencers to the event to help him win. For example, iShowSpeed could sneak brass knuckles into the Chamber that Logan could use to knock out CM Punk, ultimately winning the match.

#3. CM Punk could shockingly turn heel and low-blow John Cena at WWE Elimination Chamber

CM Punk has been back with WWE for over a year now, but his presence in the company is still surreal. With a decade of animosity between himself and the promotion, many never expected The Second City Saint back. Thankfully, however, he is indeed back and he's always entertaining.

Like Logan Paul, The Voice of The Voiceless is a controversial figure. While many WWE fans love him, there are some fans and even other wrestlers who dislike Punk. Knowing that, he could shockingly turn heel to win the Men's Elimination Chamber Match.

In what would be a stunning moment, The Voice Of The Voiceless could be part of the final two with John Cena. Realizing how important the win is, Punk could turn heel by nailing Cena with a low blow. From there, CM Punk could hit Cena with the GTS for the win.

#2. John Cena could win the bout cleanly with the Attitude Adjustment

John Cena is one of the most successful pro wrestlers ever. He was the face of WWE for close to a decade. In that time, Cena became a 16-time world champion and has also found a lot of success in Hollywood.

Sadly, WWE fans shouldn't get used to seeing John Cena competing. The Face That Runs The Place will be wrapping up his wrestling career this December. This bout, along with several others, will be part of his retirement tour.

Given that this is his final Elimination Chamber heading into his last-ever WrestleMania, John Cena could very well win the main event. He and Drew McIntyre could be the final two. If that's the case, Cena could lift The Scottish Warrior up and hit The Attitude Adjustment for the clean win.

#1. The Rock could shockingly help Drew McIntyre win

The Rock is a big part of WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto. He is set for a segment with Cody Rhodes where The American Nightmare will reveal whether he is set to be The Final Boss' champion or not.

Supposing that Cody Rhodes says no and passes on The Rock's offer, The Final Boss will surely be furious. While it could lead to him attacking Cody, there is a different option too. The WWE legend could find someone else to represent him: Drew McIntyre.

The first step for that to work is by The Rock making sure that The Scottish Psychopath wins the Men's Elimination Chamber Match. He could use his authority to burst into the cage and hit Seth Rollins with a Rock Bottom. From there, Drew can get the win and headline WrestleMania against Cody Rhodes, all while representing The Rock.

