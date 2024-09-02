CM Punk to wait a little longer before challenging Gunther? Exploring potential roadblock on WWE RAW

CM Punk bagged a huge victory over Drew McIntyre at Bash in Berlin as he locked horns with The Scottish Warrior in a Strap Match. Following his triumph, Punk delivered an emphatic message, stating that he was coming right after the World Heavyweight Championship. However, the 45-year-old may have to wait a little longer before challenging Gunther for the ultimate prize.

Just when the road seems to be clear for him, The Second City could end up suffering a cruel fate as McIntyre could unleash a merciless assault on him tonight on RAW. The Scottish Warrior could be on a rampage after what transpired at Bash in Berlin, as the weight of suffering a defeat against his arch nemesis could consume him in rage.

With a burning desire for revenge, he could wreak havoc on CM Punk tonight, annihilating the latter and squandering Punk's world title aspirations. In the aftermath of a potential assault, Drew McIntyre might make a bold statement that his rivalry with The Best in the World is far from over. This could sow the seeds for a third encounter between the two at Bad Blood.

Both superstars could lock horns in a high-voltage clash at the upcoming spectacle, as their rivalry has reached a boiling point. There have been rumors that Punk and McIntyre could clash inside a Hell in a Cell in a highly anticipated showdown at Bad Blood to complete their trilogy of matches.

Regardless of what happens, the rivalry between the two seems far from over. Hence, CM Punk may have to wait a little longer before setting out in pursuit of the World Heavyweight Championship on RAW.

CM Punk may go on a brief hiatus before Bad Blood

The Drew McIntyre-CM Punk saga seems far from over, and it could take a whole new turn on the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW. The Second City Saint could fall prey to a vicious attack from McIntyre tonight, as he could end up suffering the latter's wrath after what transpired at Bash in Berlin.

The nature of the attack could be so severe that it could eventually lead to Punk being stretchered away to the hospital. As a result, WWE could showcase an injury angle and write him off television for a week or two to catapult this ongoing rivalry, which has reached a crescendo.

A major reason why the 45-year-old could go on a brief hiatus is that WWE's upcoming PLE is still more than a month away. Therefore, the company has adequate time to accentuate this storyline. Drew McIntyre injuring CM Punk would add a whole new layer to their animosity ahead of Bad Blood.

While this is just speculation at this point, the two superstars are likely to clash again in what will be their third encounter. It will be interesting to see how the storyline shapes up in the coming weeks.

