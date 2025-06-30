CM Punk to walk away from WWE & return to help major star he had real-life heat with? Exploring the possibility

At WWE Night of Champions 2025, CM Punk failed to secure the victory and was defeated by John Cena. The Best in the World was slowly moving towards victory before Seth Rollins made his presence felt and attempted to cash in.

The Voice of the Voiceless is surely not happy with his loss. Following this, he also posted a story on his official Instagram account where he expressed his disappointment. He posted a quote stating that it was perhaps not his day, but he would try again someday, as his time is not now, not yet.

This means that The Second City Saint still has the desire to be world champion, and he would indeed make another attempt in the near future. Considering his disappointment, fans could see CM Punk walking away from WWE as part of a storyline.

WWE could either write him off television directly or make his appearance on RAW after Night of Champions. In a promo segment, he might express his frustration over the loss and leave the ring. Another way could be Seth Rollins & co. attacking him, writing him off TV.

Later, Punk could return to the Stamford-based promotion after the return of Roman Reigns. The Second City Saint could aid the Original Tribal Chief in taking down The Architect and his heel alliance. This unexpected ally of both stars is crucial due to powerhouses like Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed being on the side of the former Shield member.

It's important to note that despite the real-life heat between Roman and Punk, they paired at Survivor Series WarGames last year. So, another reunion of them is possible when Roman Reigns makes his comeback to the sports entertainment juggernaut.

Will CM Punk be part of WWE SummerSlam 2025?

World Wrestling Entertainment is now headed towards Saturday Night's Main Event, Evolution 2, and then SummerSlam 2025. One of the questions that remains in the minds of the WWE Universe is whether Punk will be part of this year's Biggest Party of the Summer or not.

As of writing, the Best in the World is officially advertised for the MetLife Stadium show and is part of WWE's official promotional poster. Though it's not confirmed which night he will be part of.

With the current scenario, The Second City Saint is anticipated to engage with Seth Rollins and add a new chapter to his rivalry with The Visionary.

