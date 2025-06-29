CM Punk teases potential John Cena rematch

CM Punk seemingly hints at a potential rematch against Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena. The Best in the World locked horns with The Last Real Champion in the main event of the Night of Champions Premium Live Event.

Ad

The Cenation Leader emerged victorious after a hard-fought battle against the long-time rival. The championship bout was marred by multiple interferences, which started off with Seth Rollins and Co. making their way to the squared circle. Although he was denied a Money in the Bank cash-in, The Visionary took out The Second City Saint, allowing John Cena to retain his title.

Earlier today, CM Punk took to his Instagram stories to share a post from a Superman comic, seemingly insinuating he will wrestle John Cena again. However, with the 17-time world champion all set to clash with Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam, the possibility of a potential rematch looks bleak.

Ad

Trending

On the contrary, the 46-year-old could be teasing going after the Undisputed WWE Championship and not Cena, as he has yet to win a title since his return to the Stamford-based company.

One wrong move ruined his entire WWE career - Watch Now!

"Perhaps, someday, I'll try again… But the time is not now—not yet—," read the post.

You can check out the Instagram Story by clicking here.

Expand Tweet

Ad

WWE Head of Creative Triple H might have confirmed CM Punk and John Cena won't wrestle each other again

Triple H joined Jackie Redmond and Byron Saxton at the Night of Champions Post-Show to speak about the premium live event.

While sharing his thoughts on the main event of the night, The Game noted that the two popular stars locked horns for "one last time" in Saudi Arabia. Triple H added that he was glad that the match happened before John Cena's retirement.

Ad

"It is just two generational stars coming together one last time. I think as much as it meant to fans here and around the world. I think that's what it meant to John Cena to see CM Punk. I'm glad we were able to put that fight together to deliver it here in Saudi. I'm glad they got to do it before John called it a day," he said.

Ad

You can check out the WWE Night of Champions Post-Show below:

CM Punk vs. John Cena has been one of the most entertaining rivalries in WWE. Only time will tell if the two get back inside the squared circle one more time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Verma Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.



He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.



Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.



When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket. Know More

These WWE moments were totally off-script - Check now!