CM Punk teases potential John Cena rematch

CM Punk seemingly hints at a potential rematch against Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena. The Best in the World locked horns with The Last Real Champion in the main event of the Night of Champions Premium Live Event.
The Cenation Leader emerged victorious after a hard-fought battle against the long-time rival. The championship bout was marred by multiple interferences, which started off with Seth Rollins and Co. making their way to the squared circle. Although he was denied a Money in the Bank cash-in, The Visionary took out The Second City Saint, allowing John Cena to retain his title.
Earlier today, CM Punk took to his Instagram stories to share a post from a Superman comic, seemingly insinuating he will wrestle John Cena again. However, with the 17-time world champion all set to clash with Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam, the possibility of a potential rematch looks bleak.
On the contrary, the 46-year-old could be teasing going after the Undisputed WWE Championship and not Cena, as he has yet to win a title since his return to the Stamford-based company.
"Perhaps, someday, I'll try again… But the time is not now—not yet—," read the post.
WWE Head of Creative Triple H might have confirmed CM Punk and John Cena won't wrestle each other again
Triple H joined Jackie Redmond and Byron Saxton at the Night of Champions Post-Show to speak about the premium live event.
While sharing his thoughts on the main event of the night, The Game noted that the two popular stars locked horns for "one last time" in Saudi Arabia. Triple H added that he was glad that the match happened before John Cena's retirement.
"It is just two generational stars coming together one last time. I think as much as it meant to fans here and around the world. I think that's what it meant to John Cena to see CM Punk. I'm glad we were able to put that fight together to deliver it here in Saudi. I'm glad they got to do it before John called it a day," he said.
CM Punk vs. John Cena has been one of the most entertaining rivalries in WWE. Only time will tell if the two get back inside the squared circle one more time.
