CM Punk wants to do commentary with current Champion

As previously reported, WWE Backstage host Renee Young loved Asuka's skills behind the announce table and went on to say that she should become a full-time commentator. Now, Renee's WWE Backstage colleague and the show's analyst CM Punk has addressed Asuka in a recent tweet.

Punk responded to a fan who suggested that he and Asuka should form an announcing team. The former WWE Champion seemed in agreement with the idea and posted a GIF indicating the same. Check out the exchange below:

It isn't a secret that Punk is a fan of Asuka. She was mentioned in Punk's tweet listing 5 female Superstars he wanted to see on WWE Backstage. Ever since The Empress of Tomorrow turned heel, she has been showing a lot more personality and seems to be enjoying her run as Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Kairi Sane.

Punk is regarded as one of the greatest mic-workers in the history of WWE. His legendary 'Pipebomb' promo on an episode of Monday Night RAW in 2011 broke the fourth wall and took the wrestling world by storm at the time. Judging by the comments on his tweet, fans seem to be in agreement when it comes to possibly seeing Punk and Asuka behind the announce desk.