CM Punk wasn't the only WWE Superstar at headquarters this week: is 24-year-old former champion being positioned as potential face of the company?

CM Punk made an unexpected appearance at NXT Deadline and opened the show alongside Shawn Michaels. Before his return to the show after more than a decade, Punk also posted a picture of himself in front of the headquarters of the Stamford-based promotion. Interestingly, Tiffany Stratton was also spotted at the same location.

For those unfamiliar, Tiffany Stratton was part of the NXT Deadline show, where she competed in a Women's Iron Survivor Challenge to determine the #1 contender for the NXT Women's Championship. Despite her commendable efforts, she failed to secure victory, as the match concluded with Blair Davenport emerging victorious.

However, despite the loss, numerous potential hints suggest that the company might be positioning Stratton as the upcoming potential face of the company.

Expand Tweet

One significant indicator is Paul Heyman's high praise for her. The Special Counsel, in multiple interviews, has mentioned that, in his opinion, Tiffany is poised to be a huge future star in the Stamford-based promotion.

Additionally, the booking of Tiffany against Becky Lynch is another potential clue from the company. Moreover, the positive crowd reactions she is receiving signify a crucial element in being considered a potential face of the promotion.

It will be interesting to see how things unfold for the 24-year-old star after her loss at NXT Deadline and when she transitions into the main roster.

CM Punk seemingly trolled Shawn Michaels during his opening segment

After receiving an extended invitation from the Heartbreak Kid, CM Punk made his presence felt by opening NXT Deadline alongside Shawn Michaels. During this segment, Punk discussed how he has been working to resolve issues with Triple H as part of his current WWE run.

However, many fans perceived Punk's choice of attire, a pink hoodie, as a playful troll aimed at the Heartbreak Kid. The color pink could be seen as a reference to Bret Hart.

During the segment, Punk revealed that he was wearing Bret Hart's own pink hoodie. For those unaware, Bret Hart was Shawn Michaels' biggest rival by far at the peak of his career in the 1990s.

Expand Tweet

The interaction between CM Punk and Michaels garnered a significant reaction from the crowd, and the Best in the World even took a selfie with the NXT legend.

It will be intriguing to see what decision CM Punk makes regarding his exclusive brand affiliation after his visit to NXT.