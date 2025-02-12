CM Punk WWE theme song: Cult Of Personality full lyrics

It took nearly 10 years for CM Punk's iconic theme song, Cult of Personality, to be played again in WWE, as The Best in the World left the company in January of 2014 and returned at the Survivor Series Premium Live Event in November 2023. The star's return was widely praised and his theme song played no little hand in the audience response being as it was.

The former world champion has been using Cult of Personality as his theme song since 2011 when he returned to WWE after a few weeks away to take on John Cena.

Since then, CM Punk hasn't changed his entrance song and used it even when he was part of AEW before coming back to WWE.

And if you are not familiar with the song by Living Colour, we've got you covered, with the lyrics being as follows:

Look in my eyes, what do you see? The Cult of Personality, I know your anger, I know your dreams, I've been everything you wanna be ohhh...

I'm the Cult of Personality, Like Mussolini and Kennedy, I'm the Cult of Personality, The Cult of Personality, The Cult of Personality

Neon lights, Nobel Prize, When a mirror speaks, the reflection lies, You won't have to follow me, Only you can set me free

I sell the things you need to be, I'm the smiling face of your TV. Ohh... I'm the Cult of Personality, I exploit you; still you love me, I tell you one and one makes three ohh...

I'm the Cult of Personality, Like Joseph Stalin and Gandhi ohh... I'm the Cult of Personality, The Cult of Personality, The Cult of Personality

Neon lights, Nobel Prize, When a leader speaks, that leader dies, You won't have to follow me, Only you can set you free

(Guitar solo)

You gave me fortune, you gave me fame, You gave me power in your God's name, I'm every person you need to be ohh... I'm the Cult of Per.. Son.. Al.. Ity..

I am the Cult of (x8) Personality

“Ask not what your country can do for you…” (John F. Kennedy), “The only thing we have to fear, is fear itself.” (Franklin D. Roosevelt)

CM Punk revealed that he was using a remastered version of Cult of Personality in his current run with WWE

CM Punk spoke with No-Contest Wrestling sometime back and opened up about why he was using a remastered version of Cult of Personality in his current run with WWE, which is different from the one he used back in 2011.

"The re-release is because we pay the band. We’re not paying the record label. They re-recorded it and remastered it. So, I feel much better being like, 'Here you go,'" CM Punk said. [H/T - Wrestlezone]

What remains to be seen is whether there will be any time during his run with WWE that The Best in the World will start using the song's previous version or not.

