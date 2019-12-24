Cody & Dustin Rhodes confirmed for Tag Team Match on AEW Dynamite in Memphis

All Elite Wrestling have tonight announced that Memphis will see a first-time match when Cody and Dustin Rhodes team up to take on the team of The Lucha Bros!

On January 8th, AEW Dynamite will see the Rhodes brothers take on Pentagon Jr and Fenix in tag team action live on TNT and Fite when All Elite Wrestling emanates from the Landers Center in Memphis on a special Anniversary Edition of the show.

So glad we came to terms on this match! Dustin & I don’t team often anymore, but when we do...it’s 🔥🔥



With the records resetting in January, The Brotherhood is coming for a W. Pentagon & Fenix are immensely talented, and I’m looking forward to this. #AEWDynamite https://t.co/E1GjOnTbDF — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) December 23, 2019

I recently interviewed Dustin Rhodes regarding his new role in AEW, both as a backstage producer and coach, but also as an on-screen talent, where he confirmed that he's still got a few years left in the ring.

I'm not done. I've got a few years left and I'm looking forward to it but what I really like doing is teaching these kids, man.

The Natural also opened up to me about the comparisons between AEW and NXT.

We are an alternative to the WWE programming. We are something very, very special that the fans have commanded and wanted for a long time and we are giving it to them - so me, personally, I'm not looking at NXT saying, "Oh, my God, they done this this week, we need to do this," and go back and forth. I don't like that, I'm not focused on that, I'm focused on my kids, our kids here at AEW because they are the future right now to me and our company.

