Cody reveals former WWE Superstar didn't think he was at his 'level'

Cody doesn't know if he has changed his opinion (Pic Source: AEW/TNT)

When AEW started, people were trying to understand what kind of role Cody would take in the formation of this new company. Considering he was the face of it alongside The Young Bucks, it's not surprising that he is one of the biggest babyfaces in the organization, with fans rallying behind the former WWE Superstar's underdog status in the world of professional wrestling.

While his ongoing feud with MJF will come to fruition at AEW Revolution, it was his feud with Chris Jericho that helped the fans rally behind him. Cody reflected on the feud with Jericho, especially their match at AEW Full Gear on the AEW Unrestricted Podcast.

Cody said that the build-up to the match was great, especially his "Undesirable to Undeniable" promo. He added that he wanted to be on the same level as Jericho, who didn't think he was on his level.

"He didn't consider me on his level in WWE. He wasn't rude to me, didn't look down on me but I was beneath him. And I was sharing the same main-event as him."

Cody also said that Jericho was happy with the totality of it all. But of course, possibly after reading this article, Jericho will demand a 'Thank You' from Cody and AEW once again.