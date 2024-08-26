Cody Rhodes & 3 other superstars who joined AEW then returned to WWE

The pro wrestling business is currently booming. WWE is experiencing its best period in decades, with sold-out shows and heightened popularity. AEW, on the other hand, has just come off its second consecutive year of hosting their All In pay-per-view at the world-famous Wembley Stadium.

This is a great time for pro wrestlers in terms of career opportunities. A prime example is the current Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes, who returned to WWE after spending four years with All Elite Wrestling.

Below are four superstars who joined AEW and then returned to WWE.

#4. Shawn Spears

During the early stages of his career, Shawn Spears signed a contract with WWE and performed in the company's developmental territories, Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) and later FCW.

However, his most notable tenure with the company was during his second run from 2013 to 2017, where he made a name for himself on NXT as Tye Dillinger. He became one of the most popular stars in NXT and was eventually moved to the main roster in April 2017. However, as his career stagnated, he requested his release in 2019.

Spears then joined AEW, debuting at their inaugural pay-per-view, Double or Nothing. His booking in All Elite Wrestling was somewhat sporadic, but he was part of the faction The Pinnacle alongside MJF, Wardlow, FTR, and Tully Blanchard. The group was involved in a major feud with The Inner Circle.

After his contract with AEW expired in December 2023, Spears made a shocking return to NXT. Since then, he has been used in a veteran role, working with younger talent to help them get over.

#3. Andrade

Andrade first signed with WWE in 2015. He quickly established himself on NXT television, even becoming the world champion for the brand. He held the NXT Championship for 140 days and later was drafted to the red brand in 2019.

Although his main roster career was not that prolific, he managed to win the United States Championship. In 2021, his request for release was granted, and Andrade went on to join AEW later that year.

His time in AEW was marred by questionable booking and injuries. After a run of over two years with the company, he decided not to renew his contract. Andrade made a stunning return to WWE at the 2024 Royal Rumble. He currently performs on SmackDown and is involved in a feud with Carmelo Hayes.

#2. CM Punk

WWE and CM Punk's relationship ended on bad terms in 2014. The Second City Saint was so frustrated that he announced his retirement from pro wrestling. He vowed in several interviews that he would never return to the ring.

However, things took a surprising turn in 2021 when Punk signed with AEW. The Best in the World was back, and fans were thrilled to see him wrestle again. He became the company's biggest star, capturing the AEW World Championship. Despite his success, not everything was smooth sailing. Injuries and backstage issues with other talent culminated in a major incident at All In in 2023, leading to Punk's firing.

Just when it seemed that Punk's decorated career might be over, he made a shocking return to WWE at the 2023 Survivor Series- rejoining the very company he had left on bitter terms nine years prior. Since then, Punk has been involved in one of the most compelling feuds with Drew McIntyre.

#1. WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes signed with WWE in 2006 and quickly made his way to the main roster. He continued to grow under the guidance of Randy Orton as a member of Orton's faction, The Legacy. Later, Cody excelled as a singles star, winning the Intercontinental Championship twice.

However, his career trajectory stalled when he was given the Stardust character. Despite giving his best to make it work, Rhodes felt that there was a ceiling to that persona. Knowing he was capable of more, he requested his release in 2016.

This marked the birth of The American Nightmare. Rhodes quickly became one of the biggest names on the independent circuit, wrestling for various promotions, including TNA, ROH, and NJPW, and joining the faction Bullet Club.

Along with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, Rhodes played a key role in the creation of AEW. He was integral to the company both on and off-screen. However, in 2022, Rhodes decided not to renew his contract with the Tony Khan-led promotion and left the company.

He returned to the Stamford-based promotion at WrestleMania 38, now one of the biggest babyfaces in the company and finally at the spot he always wanted to be in. Two years later, Rhodes finished his story at 'Mania 40 by becoming the Undisputed WWE Champion. He is one of the company's biggest stars and the face of this new era under Triple H.

