Cody Rhodes to add a massive stipulation to match against John Cena at WrestleMania 41 on RAW? Exploring the possibility

Cody Rhodes and John Cena are set to lock horns at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas with the Undisputed WWE Championship. The Franchise Player shocked the world when he surprisingly turned heel, launching an attack on The American Nightmare after he chose to decline The Rock’s offer. Cena ultimately emerged as the perfect backup plan of The Final Boss.

Tonight, on the final episode of Monday Night RAW from the WWE’s current European Tour, Cody Rhodes and Cena will once again stand across from each other one more time.

The American Nightmare could raise the stakes for his much-awaited match against the sixteen-time WWE Champion and might challenge Cena to add an “I Quit Match” stipulation to their bout.

John Cena is known for his “I Quit Matches," as his persona stands for never quitting. The potential stipulation fits best in the current saga between Cena and Rhodes.

That said, the angle proposed above is speculative at this point.

Veteran believes fans can see 'Corporate' John Cena under one condition

Professional wrestling veteran Stevie Richards on his podcast, The Stevie Richards Show, talked about John Cena’s heel turn and how fans could see the “corporate” Cena persona of The Leader of the Cenation beat Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41, similar to the Corporate Austin gimmick.

"I think that is going to happen, you know why - if he beats Cody [Rhodes], which I think he should go over on Cody at WrestleMania [41]. Then you recall or rehash the Austin Corporate champion the next day. [sic] But if Cena does that and then becomes Corporate Cena for the remainder of the summer, yeah, I would put Cena over," he said.

With WrestleMania 41 on the horizon, it will be interesting to see how the Cena-Rhodes saga unfolds in the final weeks.

