Cody Rhodes to add a massive stipulation to his tag team match with John Cena? Exploring the possibility

Cody Rhodes challenged John Cena for a massive tag team match at Money in the Bank next month. He is set to team up with Jey Uso to take on the team of Cena and Logan Paul. However, this match is facing a lot of criticism from the fans as it has nothing at stake. Therefore, Rhodes might add a massive stipulation to the bout this week.

The American Nightmare is set to make his return on SmackDown this week, where he will address his next major move in the company. Discussing his upcoming tag team match, Cody Rhodes could add a condition that if his team wins at Money in the Bank, he would get his Undisputed WWE Championship rematch against John Cena at SummerSlam.

WWE portrays Rhodes as an honest babyface who is known to earn his way to the top. So, there is indeed a good possibility that the company could add such an angle to inject him into the Undisputed WWE Title picture. Besides, a major stipulation having SummerSlam implications would be enough to spark fans' interest in this tag team match at Money in the Bank.

If creative were to put Cody Rhodes directly in the Undisputed WWE Title picture, it could contradict his current character. But a challenging path like this could set him up for another redemption story in the company. This way, The American Nightmare would have something worth fighting for in Los Angeles, instead of a random tag team match.

However, this is nothing more than a speculation. Whether this match converges to the coveted title remains to be seen.

Cody Rhodes to become the one to eventually dethrone John Cena?

Cody Rhodes suffered a tough loss against John Cena at WrestleMania 41. He not only lost the Undisputed WWE Championship but also his promise to shield the company from The Cenation Leader. However, this outcome might be a pre-planned move to launch The American Nightmare into yet another redemption arc.

There's a good chance Cody Rhodes could eventually be the one to dethrone John Cena. The Stamford-based promotion sees him as their top guy, and having him end Cena's legendary 17th title reign would very well solidify that. It would be a huge moment, big enough to cement Rhodes as the true face of the company.

It could also be a poetic way to wrap up The Franchise Player’s title reign. Having John Cena pass the torch to The American Nightmare before hanging up his boots would be a full-circle moment. Whether WWE goes for it at SummerSlam or saves it for Cena’s final match remains to be seen.

Regardless of when it happens, it would feel like the perfect way to close out his career. It all depends on what WWE's creative head, Triple H, has in store, which only time will tell.

