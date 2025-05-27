Cody Rhodes’ next WWE appearance announced; John Cena returns

The WWE Universe is still reeling from Saturday Night's Main Event 39, where Cody Rhodes made his surprise return to unleash a heated onslaught on John Cena. A major match has been announced for an upcoming WWE PLE, but first, the rivals will continue their war on the blue brand.

Ad

R-Truth failed to defeat his so-called childhood hero at SNME this past weekend. Cena even decked his longtime supporter with the Undisputed Championship in a post-match show of disrespect. The actor-wrestler later tried to assist Logan Paul in the main event against World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso, but Cody returned to a rapturous reaction. Rhodes stopped Cena and later stood with Uso to set up a tag team showdown at Money in the Bank on June 7.

Ad

Trending

The American Nightmare and the 17-time World Champion are set to continue their heated rivalry on Friday's edition of SmackDown. While Cena and Rhodes have been advertised locally, and the Undisputed Champion was previously announced for the live broadcast, officials have now confirmed that Cody will also be on the show.

"BREAKING: Undisputed WWE Champion @JohnCena AND the returning @CodyRhodes will both be on #SmackDown this Friday live from Knoxville, Tennessee!" reads the announcement.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rhodes has not wrestled since losing to Cena at WrestleMania 41. Fans have been upset over Cody not appearing at recent SmackDown tapings, despite being advertised, but now the company has officially announced him for Friday.

WWE SmackDown updated lineup for Friday

World Wrestling Entertainment will present blue brand fallout from SNME 39 on Friday's episode of SmackDown from the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee. Below is the updated lineup:

Ad

John Cena and Cody Rhodes will appear live Bianca Belair returns for a homecoming Women's Money in the Bank Qualifier: Nia Jax vs. Naomi vs. Jade Cargill Men's Money in the Bank Qualifier: Carmelo Hayes vs. Jacob Fatu vs. Andrade

Randy Orton, Tiffany Stratton, LA Knight, and Nia Jax are advertised to appear on the SmackDown and arena websites. As usual, the lineups are subject to change.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Marc Middleton Marc Middleton is a writer from North Carolina, USA. He is currently in his first year at Sportskeeda as a contributor to the WWE section.



Marc began roaming the online world of wrestling in 1997, and has worked in the IWC since 1998-1999. He spent most of the past 15 years working for the biggest independently owned sports entertainment websites.



Marc enjoys free timing in his free time. He lives with the most beautiful girl in the world, and they plan to never have kids, but they are blessed enough to have the best dog in the world who just had his 15th birthday. Know More