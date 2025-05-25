WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results: Cody Rhodes returns; John Cena helps Logan Paul's World Championship dreams; Rollins' new allies (5/24/25)

We got a great show tonight at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event with multiple title matches and an action-packed steel cage match.

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results (May 24, 2025):

Seth Rollins & Bron Breakker def. Sami Zayn & CM Punk

Zelina Vega (c) def. Chelsea Green to retain the Women’s United States Championship

John Cena def. R-Truth

Damian Priest def. Drew McIntyre

Jey Uso (c) defeated Logan Paul to retain the World Heavyweight Championship

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results: Seth Rollins & Bron Breakker vs. Sami Zayn & CM Punk

The match started with a brawl before Rollins and Bron were ejected from the ring. Sami was isolated by the heels early on, and Bron took him out with a clothesline from the apron, sending them both over the announce desk. After a break, CM Punk was finally tagged in, in his first match since WrestleMania.

Rollins countered the GTS, but Punk got a near fall off a big slam. Punk hit the elbow drop on Rollins before Breakker broke up the second GTS attempt. Rollins hit the Pedigree off the distraction, and Sami came back in to make the save.

Sami sent Breakker outside and hit a moonsault to the floor before Rollins countered the GTS for a third time in the ring. Sami came back and hit a big DDT before Rollins interrupted the Helluva Kick. Punk took Rollins out, and Heyman blocked the Helluva Kick this time.

Bronson Reed came out and put CM Punk through the barricades outside before Bron hit the spear on Sami in the ring for the win.

Result: Seth Rollins & Bron Breakker def. Sami Zayn & CM Punk

After the match, Bronson Reed got in the ring and joined Rollins' team. Punk got back in the ring, but Reed took him down with a senton. Bron and Seth held Punk down, and Reed hit the Tsunami splash before Saturday Night's Main Event continued.

Grade: B+

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results: Zelina Vega (c) vs. Chelsea Green - Women’s United States Championship

Green was in control early on and locked in a submission hold before Zelina came back with a jawbreaker, but took a big boot. Vega got a suplex and the knees in the corner before Niven got involved and took her down from the top rope.

Green was bleeding from the nose as she headed up top and tried for a big move, but Vega turned it into a massive Code Red from the second rope for the win.

Result: Zelina Vega def. Chelsea Green to retain the Women’s United States Championship

Grade: B

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results: John Cena vs. R-Truth

R-Truth showed up dressed as old-school John Cena and even had Cena's entrance music! Cena attacked Truth during his entrance, and after the match started, he unloaded on Truth in the corner.

The crowd chanted "You can't wrestle" before Cena got a powerslam and the Five-Knuckle Shuffle.

Truth blocked the AA and came back with a takedown and a Five-Knuckle Shuffle of his own. Cena took the Attitude Adjustment from Truth before breaking out of the STFU. Cena brought his title belt in the ring but hesitated to hit Truth with it before handing it to the ref.

Truth was overjoyed, thinking that he turned John Cena back into a babyface, but then Cena hit him with a low blow and hit the AA for the win.

Result: John Cena def. R-Truth

After the match, Cena hit Truth with the title for no reason before walking out.

Grade: B

John Cena and Jey Uso came face to face backstage, and Cena mocked him, saying that he would love to retire knowing that he took one title away while the other big title was with a YouTuber. This implied that Uso was going to lose tonight against Logan Paul.

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results: Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest - Steel Cage match

McIntyre attacked Priest as he was getting in the cage and tossed him inside before getting a steel chair. Once in the cage, Priest hit a flatliner before Drew countered the chokeslam.

After a break, Priest got a near fall off the chokeslam before climbing up the cage wall.

McIntyre climbed up after Priest and hit a superplex before getting the Claymore for a near fall. Priest dodged the second Claymore but took a chokeslam for another near fall.

Drew hit Damian with the steel chair from the beginning of the match and set up a Claymore into the chair, but Priest dodged it.

Drew took a chair to the throat before Priest hit the South of Heaven. Priest hit Drew with the con-chair-to - the same move he used to retire Edge. Damian walked out of the ring and won the match while McIntyre was still out cold on Saturday Night's Main Event.

Result: Damian Priest def. Drew McIntyre

Grade: B+

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results: Jey Uso (c) vs. Logan Paul - World Heavyweight Championship match

Logan got some big strikes early on before hitting a blockbuster from the middle rope. Jey rolled outside the ring and took a big dive before we headed for a break. Back to the match, Jey got the takedown but missed the splash as Logan turned into a pin attempt.

Logan picked Jey up and hit a rolling slam before following up with a springboard dive. Jey came back with a Samoan Drop before Logan somehow ripped the cover off one of the turnbuckles.

The champ countered a springboard move with a superkick before Logan sent him into the exposed turnbuckle and got a near fall off a right hook.

Jey got another superkick before hitting the frogplash but John Cena came out and dragged the referee out before unloading on the champ.

Cody Rhodes made his return and took Cena out with CrossRhodes. Logan got some brass knuckles during the confusion, but Jey took him down with the spear and hit the frogsplash before getting the win on Saturday Night's Main Event!

Result: Jey Uso def. Logan Paul to retain the World Heavyweight Championship

Grade: B+

After the match, Cody called out Cena and challenged him and Logan Paul to a tag match with himself and Jey at Money in the Bank before Saturday Night's Main Event went off the air.

