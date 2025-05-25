John Cena confronts top WWE champion backstage; conspicuously dodges Rock mention

John Cena confronted a top WWE champion backstage. He dodged referencing The Rock during the segment.
Today, at Saturday Night's Main Event, John Cena squared off against R-Truth. Although Truth gained a lot of momentum at the start of the match, Cena was able to come back with a low blow and end the bout after hitting his opponent with an Attitude Adjustment. Moments after the contest, Cena was backstage when Jey Uso ran into him.
Jey reminded Cena that the last time they met was when he eliminated him from the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match. Cena responded by mentioning Jey's legendary wrestling family. However, he did not mention The Rock, who made him turn heel in the first place.
Since turning heel, Cena has not explicitly mentioned The Final Boss on television. Tonight, he managed to reference the World Heavyweight Champion's bloodline without mentioning The Rock.
John Cena then reminded Jey that he was defending his title against Logan Paul. He felt that a YouTuber holding the World Heavyweight Championship while he retires with the Undisputed WWE Championship would be the perfect way to ruin wrestling. Cena wished Main Event Jey luck for his title defense and told him that he would be keeping an eye on the match.
It will be interesting to see if Jey Uso can successfully defend his title against The Maverick tonight.