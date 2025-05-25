John Cena confronts top WWE champion backstage; conspicuously dodges Rock mention

By Sunil Joseph
Modified May 25, 2025 01:40 GMT
John Cena and The Rock
John Cena is the current Undisputed WWE Champion (Image source: wwe.com)

John Cena confronted a top WWE champion backstage. He dodged referencing The Rock during the segment.

Ad

Today, at Saturday Night's Main Event, John Cena squared off against R-Truth. Although Truth gained a lot of momentum at the start of the match, Cena was able to come back with a low blow and end the bout after hitting his opponent with an Attitude Adjustment. Moments after the contest, Cena was backstage when Jey Uso ran into him.

Jey reminded Cena that the last time they met was when he eliminated him from the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match. Cena responded by mentioning Jey's legendary wrestling family. However, he did not mention The Rock, who made him turn heel in the first place.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Since turning heel, Cena has not explicitly mentioned The Final Boss on television. Tonight, he managed to reference the World Heavyweight Champion's bloodline without mentioning The Rock.

John Cena then reminded Jey that he was defending his title against Logan Paul. He felt that a YouTuber holding the World Heavyweight Championship while he retires with the Undisputed WWE Championship would be the perfect way to ruin wrestling. Cena wished Main Event Jey luck for his title defense and told him that he would be keeping an eye on the match.

Ad

It will be interesting to see if Jey Uso can successfully defend his title against The Maverick tonight.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications