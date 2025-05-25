WWE takes subtle shots at John Cena during Saturday Night's Main Event

John Cena is set to compete at Saturday Night's Main Event. WWE took a jab at Cena during the show.

When John Cena turned heel at Elimination Chamber 2025, R-Truth was the only one who refused to believe that his childhood hero had taken to the dark side. When Cena faced Randy Orton at Backlash, The Viper was about to punt the Undisputed WWE Champion when R-Truth came out to make the save, only to receive an RKO from Orton. In the end, this distraction allowed Cena to pick up the win against his long-time rival.

Later on, during the post-show conference, R-Truth confronted Cena and ate an Attitude Adjustment through a table. Hence, WWE announced a match between the two for Saturday Night's Main Event. The two had faced each other in singles competition three times prior. Their first match took place on the May 30, 2011 episode of RAW, where Truth defeated Cena by countout. Their second bout took place at WWE Capital Punishment 2011, where Cena defeated Truth. Their third encounter was on June 27, 2011, during an episode of RAW, when Truth beat John Cena in a Tables match.

In terms of records, Truth had the edge over the Undisputed WWE Champion, and WWE took the opportunity to point this out during Cena's entrance at Saturday Night's Main Event.

It will be interesting to see who will win this match.

