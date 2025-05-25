Major name officially added to Seth Rollins' stable at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

A popular WWE Superstar has officially joined Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker's stable at Saturday Night's Main Event. It is none other than the returning RAW star Bronson Reed.

At Saturday Night's Main Event, Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker teamed up to face CM Punk and Sami Zayn. All the stars involved in the bout put on an incredible display of action inside the ring, and for the most part, it was a back-and-forth affair.

In the final stages, the match took a massive turn after Bronson Reed made his shocking return to take Punk out. This distracted Zayn, and the contest ultimately ended in Rollins and Breakker's favor. The Visionary then revealed Reed as the newest member of his stable.

You can check out Bronson Reed's return below:

Tonight was 'Big' Bronson Reed's first appearance since WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024, where he teamed up with Solo Sikoa's Bloodline. The star was out of action with an unfortunate foot injury for several months.

Seth Rollins' faction was already stacked with Bron Breakker and Paul Heyman. Reed joining them could make the group unstoppable. It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for The Visionary's stable going forward.

