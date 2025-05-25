BREAKING: Cody Rhodes returns; aligns himself with 39-year-old star for return match at Money in the Bank 2025

By Rohit Nath
Modified May 25, 2025 02:14 GMT
A shocking end to SNME (Picture Courtesy: WWE on YouTube)
A shocking end to SNME (Picture Courtesy: WWE on YouTube)

It's official - WWE's Quarterback Cody Rhodes has made his return. It happened at Saturday Night's Main Event, and he came to the aid of a top star to set up a huge match at Money in the Bank 2025.

At Saturday Night's Main Event, there was an interesting interaction backstage between the two World Champions - Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena and World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso. Cena added a lot of pressure to Jey's shoulders as he repeatedly mentioned the possibility of him being dethroned by a YouTuber (Logan Paul).

John Cena came out to help Logan Paul by pulling the referee's legs from outside the ring in a pin attempt by Jey Uso. Cena attacked Jey, but Cody Rhodes finally returned and aligned himself with the 39-year-old Champion. As the show was going off the air, Cody told Cena that he would be seeing him (and Logan Paul) at Money in the Bank 2025.

Trending
This essentially means that neither of the World Titles will be on the line at Money in the Bank 2025, as both World Champions are likely to be in Tag Team matches. Although it isn't confirmed what his role will be, Travis Scott is also expected to make his awaited return in Los Angeles in two weeks.

Saturday Night's Main Event went off air with Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso standing tall.

About the author
Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Twitter icon

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Know More







