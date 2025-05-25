Interesting note about The Rock during John Cena's interaction with Jey Uso at Saturday Night's Main Event

It was an interesting interaction as fans watched WWE Champion John Cena and World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso on Saturday Night's Main Event, particularly pertaining to The Rock.

Essentially, John Cena and Jey Uso crossed paths backstage at SNME, with Jey reminding Cena that the last time they crossed paths, he knocked him out and won the Royal Rumble. Cena didn't seem too impressed and added the pressure for his main event matchup against Logan Paul, taunting him by asking what would happen if he lost the World Title to a YouTuber.

However, what was interesting is that Cena pointed out how Jey Uso comes from the most prestigious wrestling family in history, yet he didn't once mention Jey Uso's cousin, The Rock.

This is a continuation from March, where Cena has simply not acknowledged The Rock and the impact he has had on his current character arc. Either way, Cena said that he would likely be retiring while taunting Jey Uso, as we previously mentioned, about possibly losing to a YouTuber.

It's certainly taboo, especially for someone like Cena, who scratched and clawed his way into becoming the top guy in WWE.

It seemed like a tease of a future match.

