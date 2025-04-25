Cody Rhodes to announce he is going away from WWE in emotional moment on SmackDown today? Exploring the possibility

Cody Rhodes faced a heartbreaking loss against John Cena at WrestleMania 41. The Undisputed WWE Championship that he fought so hard to win last year was unjustly taken away from him. The moment left Rhodes broken, and he walked out of the arena without saying a word. The former champion could make a heartbreaking announcement on SmackDown.

Well, he could show up tonight and address the WWE Universe in an emotional segment. The American Nightmare could admit that he had failed to protect WWE from John Cena and that he had let everyone down. The 39-year-old could add that he is tired of getting robbed again and again. So, Cody Rhodes might very well announce that he is going away from WWE for a while.

The 39-year-old might admit that he needs some time off to regroup and recover from everything that happened in Las Vegas. Therefore, he may decide to isolate himself from the ongoing chaos around him. However, Rhodes could give hope to the WWE Universe that he would be back soon. There is a high possibility of him dropping that news tonight.

The American Nightmare has been consistently showing up in weekly shows, live events, and tours. There is no doubt that he deserves a much-needed break at this point to recharge. And what could be a better time than this? This is the perfect time for the company to give Cody Rhodes some rest now that he no longer has the coveted title.

While it is an intriguing prospect, it is mere speculation at the moment. Only time will tell what the future holds for Rhodes.

Cody Rhodes to defeat John Cena upon his return to WWE?

John Cena is on a mission to ruin wrestling now that he has the Undisputed WWE Championship. Fans have been wondering where this saga could lead if Cody Rhodes goes on a hiatus. There is a good possibility that The American Nightmare will eventually be the one to stop the WWE legend.

The current storyline revolves around Cena as the 'bad guy' and Rhodes as the 'good guy.' Even though The American Nightmare lost his coveted title, WWE still sees him as the biggest babyface in the company.

Before John Cena retires, he is likely to pass the torch to Cody Rhodes to carry the company moving forward. And it can be done only by putting Rhodes over as the new Undisputed WWE Champion. Even though the 39-year-old may take a break, he would likely redeem himself whenever he comes back.

However, it all depends on what Triple H has in store. The upcoming episode of SmackDown will answer a lot of questions.

