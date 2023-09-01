Cody Rhodes to begin a feud with former WWE Champion and face him after 10 years because of SmackDown star? Exploring the possibility

Cody Rhodes has been stuck in limbo ever since he defeated Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam. The American Nightmare hasn't begun a solid feud even though he has been appearing regularly on Monday Night RAW. He helped Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in their war against The Judgment Day, but he seems to have moved away from that as well.

The former Intercontinental Champion is set to make an appearance at Payback where he will be the guest on Grayson Waller's talk show. While fans have been speculating that it might be the start of a rivalry between Waller and Cody, WWE might have something else entirely in the works.

As per WrestleVotes, there are plans for John Cena to also be a part of the Payback PLE next week. With John Cena already having a showdown with Waller during his last appearance for the company at MITB, things could get heated if The Champ interferes during the Waller and Rhodes segment.

Not only will it add star power to the show, but it could also start a heated argument between Cena and Rhodes if they both get egged on by Grayson Waller, leading to a match between the two at an upcoming show. The two last competed in 2013. With Rhodes' momentum running high after beating Lesnar, he needs a top name like Cena to keep him busy till he gets ready to challenge for a World Championship.

Cody Rhodes vs John Cena being planned by WWE?

According to WRKD Wrestling's Twitter reports, there have been discussions about the potential matchup between John Cena and Cody Rhodes during Cena's return to the wrestling scene. Cena 'passed the torch' to Rhodes during an appearance on RAW ahead of WrestleMania 39.

A feud involving Cody Rhodes, John Cena, and Grayson Waller will benefit all three men involved. It will help lift The Aussie Grayson Waller into the main event picture by being involved with two of the biggest names in the business. Meanwhile Cena and Rhodes can have a major feud built on mutual respect, leading to a blockbuster match.

