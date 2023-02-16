Cody Rhodes didn't mince his words while talking about AEW possibly signing Heath Slater back in 2020.

The global juggernaut released Slater and several other talents in April 2020. Back then, AEW had an eye on released WWE Superstars for possible signings.

Around the same time, then-AEW EVP Cody Rhodes held a Q&A session on his official Instagram handle. When a fan asked if he was interested in signing Heath Slater, he bluntly stated the following:

"Nope! No on Heath Slater."

Slater wasn't too thrilled with The American Nightmare's comments about him and fired back at the AEW EVP in a tweet. Slater dubbed it a bad business decision.

Cody Rhodes ended up in WWE two years later, in a major surprise

Back in 2020, no fan in their wildest dreams would have imagined that Cody would ever leave All Elite Wrestling. The unthinkable happened in early 2022, and Cody Rhodes ended up parting ways with Tony Khan's promotion.

The American Nightmare had the following to say about his AEW exit:

"Full stop: the money and creative story that misguided brudda [sic] put out there has already been rebuffed by all parties. I'm proud of my peers/kids there and my accomplishments as competitor/EVP. It was just personal and it was just time to go for the big one."

Rhodes made an incredible WWE return and had a lengthy feud with top superstar Seth Rollins. He was then out of action for several months due to an injury and made a triumphant return by winning the 2023 Royal Rumble match.

Cody is set to wrestle in the main event of WrestleMania 39 and will compete for the Undisputed WWE Universal title.

As for Heath Slater, he is currently signed to IMPACT Wrestling. The former WWE Superstar also occasionally wrestles on the independent scene.

Was Rhodes harsh in his response about not signing Heath Slater? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

