Cody Rhodes to call out former 4-time WWE Champion after dethroning John Cena at SummerSlam? Exploring the possibility

John Cena is scheduled to defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes this weekend at SummerSlam. Rhodes won the 2025 King of the Ring Tournament, defeating Randy Orton in the high-stakes final to earn a title shot against The Franchise Player in New Jersey.The American Nightmare is currently on a mission to regain the Undisputed WWE Title since losing it to The Cenation Leader at WrestleMania 41. Having won the King of the Ring, he will now look to achieve his goal in their rematch at The Biggest Party of The Summer under Street Fight rules.Cody Rhodes is determined to dethrone Cena at the forthcoming spectacle. Having forced the self-proclaimed Last Real Champion to sign the contract for their match this weekend, he might eventually pull off a massive win and regain the gold. If this happens, in a massive twist, Cody could call out Roman Reigns during SmackDown after the premium live event and mock the OTC for his reluctance to regain the Undisputed WWE Championship since losing to him at 'Mania XL.There might be a scenario where the 40-year-old compares himself to Reigns and claims to be a better champion since he had the courage to pursue the title again, unlike the OTC. This could potentially revive the feud between the two and possibly set up Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes III in the future as part of a blockbuster storyline.That said, this angle is speculative as of this writing, and nothing is confirmed.Seth Rollins to dethrone Cody Rhodes and win the Undisputed WWE Championship?If the above scenario plays out, Triple H could book Seth Rollins to dethrone Cody Rhodes after his return to WWE instead of Roman Reigns.If a feud between Reigns and Cody for the Undisputed WWE Championship develops after the latter's potential victory at SummerSlam 2025, in a massive twist, Rollins could make a surprising return to the promotion. He could potentially cash in his Money in the Bank contract on The American Nightmare before the latter's potential match against the OTC.Interestingly, this could intensify the rivalry among the trio in the future and possibly set up a Triple Threat match for the title.However, while the above scenario might sound convincing, it is mere speculation, and nothing is confirmed.