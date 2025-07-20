WWE gives its verdict after Cody Rhodes forces John Cena to sign a contract for their SummerSlam match

WWE has lined up a WrestleMania-worthy match card for SummerSlam this year. One of the bouts that fans are looking forward to at The Biggest Party of the Summer is a rematch between John Cena and Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship.However, The Cenation Leader's reluctance to compete at the two-night event has some fans wondering whether the match is still on the cards. After Cody Rhodes' actions last night, the company has officially given its verdict on the situation.During the latest episode of SmackDown, The American Nightmare and the self-proclaimed Last Real Champion came face-to-face for a contract signing. However, things took an unexpected turn when Cena announced that he wouldn't be able to compete at the marquee show, as his movie schedule had made him physically and emotionally exhausted.The 48-year-old stalwart said it would be in his best interest if the match were to take place at a later date. Of course, that didn't sit well with Cody Rhodes. QB1 took matters into his own hands, laying waste to Cena before forcing him to sign the contract for their match. In addition to that, Rhodes said their bout would be contested under Street Fight rules. Interestingly, some fans have been arguing online that the contract is invalid since it was signed while John Cena was unconscious. Regardless, WWE approved the contract signing and made the title match official for SummerSlam by posting the following tweet:&quot;CONTRACT SIGNED! 😤✍,&quot; a post on X read.You can check out the tweet below.Will The American Nightmare avenge himself and walk out of SummerSlam as the new Undisputed WWE Champion? Only time will tell.