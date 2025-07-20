  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Cody Rhodes
  • WWE gives its verdict after Cody Rhodes forces John Cena to sign a contract for their SummerSlam match

WWE gives its verdict after Cody Rhodes forces John Cena to sign a contract for their SummerSlam match

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Published Jul 20, 2025 03:34 GMT
Cody Rhodes and John Cena (Image Credits: wwe.com)
Cody Rhodes and John Cena (Image credits: wwe.com)

WWE has lined up a WrestleMania-worthy match card for SummerSlam this year. One of the bouts that fans are looking forward to at The Biggest Party of the Summer is a rematch between John Cena and Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Ad

However, The Cenation Leader's reluctance to compete at the two-night event has some fans wondering whether the match is still on the cards. After Cody Rhodes' actions last night, the company has officially given its verdict on the situation.

During the latest episode of SmackDown, The American Nightmare and the self-proclaimed Last Real Champion came face-to-face for a contract signing. However, things took an unexpected turn when Cena announced that he wouldn't be able to compete at the marquee show, as his movie schedule had made him physically and emotionally exhausted.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The 48-year-old stalwart said it would be in his best interest if the match were to take place at a later date. Of course, that didn't sit well with Cody Rhodes. QB1 took matters into his own hands, laying waste to Cena before forcing him to sign the contract for their match. In addition to that, Rhodes said their bout would be contested under Street Fight rules.

18+ WWE segments - Watch here 😏

Interestingly, some fans have been arguing online that the contract is invalid since it was signed while John Cena was unconscious. Regardless, WWE approved the contract signing and made the title match official for SummerSlam by posting the following tweet:

Ad
"CONTRACT SIGNED! 😤✍," a post on X read.

You can check out the tweet below.

Will The American Nightmare avenge himself and walk out of SummerSlam as the new Undisputed WWE Champion? Only time will tell.

About the author
Sidharth Sachdeva

Sidharth Sachdeva

Sidharth Sachdeva is an up-and-coming journalist from Chandigarh, India, and has been contributing as a full-time News/feature writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since joining in early 2021.

He has played a pivotal role in building the website's All Elite Wrestling (AEW) section from the ground up.

In late 2021, Sidharth assumed the role of an Assistant Content Manager and soon became the content head of his team.

He has also interviewed former WWE Superstar Satender Dagar, better known to the wrestling world as Jeet Rama.

Aside from pro wrestling, Sidharth is an avid Football and Cricket fan. Outside of his field, he is a former Table Tennis player and loves to keep his passion alive in his leisure time.

Contact - [email protected]

Know More

Meet Goldberg's son HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications