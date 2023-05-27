Cody Rhodes once defeated himself for a title at WWE Night of Champions: How did he do it?

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes is at the forefront of a rather unusual situation heading into Night of Champions. The American Nightmare has a broken arm but will still wrestle Brock Lesnar tonight in Jeddah. However, there have been stranger times for Rhodes, even at this Premium Live Event.

The former AEW star won a title from himself, but how did he do it?! Let's go back to the first edition of Night of Champions to find out. It was June 2008, and every championship in WWE was on the line. This included the World Tag Team Titles, held by Cody Rhodes and Hardcore Holly.

The duo was challenged to a title match at Night of Champions 2008 by Ted DiBiase Jr., who claimed he had a mystery tag team partner. At the event, with his partner nowhere to be seen, the match initially began as a handicap bout.

However, Rhodes would attack Holly and allow DiBiase to win the match and the Tag Team Championship. He was then revealed as the mystery partner and remained a champion in the process.

This does mean, in the record books, that The American Nightmare has defeated himself in a title match. As bizarre as it sounds, he wrestled for both sides at Night of Champions 2008.

Cody Rhodes and Ted DiBiase Jr. eventually became part of Randy Orton's stable of second-generation wrestlers called Legacy. WWE gave them quite the spotlight alongside The Viper.

Will Cody Rhodes defeat Brock Lesnar at WWE Night of Champions 2023?

Unlike in 2008, the chances of Cody Rhodes winning at Night of Champions are pretty slim, especially considering his arm injury at the hands of Brock Lesnar. That will likely be his eventual downfall as The Beast Incarnate picks up the win to level up their series at one win apiece. Lesnar does need a big win after losing at Backlash.

The two could then face each other in a rubber match at SummerSlam, where The American Nightmare finally earns a decisive win over his fierce rival. Only then will he be able to progress forward and continue his story.

Rhodes can go after the World Heavyweight Championship, potentially held by Seth Rollins. This would be another diversion before he ultimately challenges Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title again at WrestleMania 40.

Will Cody Rhodes dethrone The Tribal Chief? Let us know what you think in the comments section below!

