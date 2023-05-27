WWE Night of Champions 2023: Matches, Card, Predictions, Date, Start Time, Location, When and Where to Watch, & More

WWE Night of Champions 2023 will go down in just hours. The premium live event boats a spectacular match card featuring some of the biggest names, such as Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns. This will be the Tribal Chief’s first match since he defeated Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39.

Speaking of Cody Rhodes, The American Nightmare will also be in action at the show. The RAW superstar showed up in an arm sling at the Night of Champions press conference. Rhodes was almost destroyed by Brock Lesnar this past Monday on RAW. It was later revealed that Brock broke Cody’s arm with his Kimura Lock.

The two bitter rivals will look to tear each other apart a couple of hours from now. That said, let’s look at the complete match card, where you can watch it, and when the PLE is taking place.

Where will WWE Night of Champions 2023 be held?

The premium live event will emanate from the Jeddah Superdome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

When is WWE Night of Champions 2023 being held?

The 2023 edition of the show will go down on May 27. Since the event is in Saudi Arabia, it will air on the same day in the United States and India.

May 27, 2023 (AST, Saudi Arabia)

May 27, 2023 (EST, United States)

May 27, 2023 (UK Time, United Kingdom)

May 27, 2023 (IST, India)

What time does WWE Night of Champions 2023 start?

The main show will begin in the United States at 1 PM EST. The kickoff show, on the other hand, is set for 12 PM EST.

It is worth noting that the start time varies from region to region. Here’s the start time for some of the countries, including India:

1 PM (EST, United States)

1 PM (EST Canada)

10:30 PM (IST, India)

11:00 AM (JA, Caribbean)

WWE Night of Champions 2023 match card

The upcoming premium live event features seven matches, including the new World Heavyweight Championship tournament final.

Night of Champions will feature seven matches.

The Undisputed WWE Universal Championship won’t be up for grabs at the show. Instead, Roman Reigns will want to add another title to his impressive championship catalog.

The United States and the Women's Tag Team Championship are also not booked to be defended on the show. The US Title was defended on SmackDown this week. The tag team titles will be up for grabs next week on RAW.

Take a look at the match card for Night of Champions below:

Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs. AJ Styles – Tournament final to crown the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens (C) vs. Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa – Tag team match for Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes – Singles match

GUNTHER (C) vs. Mustafa Ali – Singles match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship

Rhea Ripley (C) vs. Natalya – Singles match for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship

Bianca Belair (C) vs. Asuka – Singles match for the WWE RAW Women’s Championship

Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus – Singles match

Click here to check our predictions for the event.

Where to watch WWE Night of Champions 2023?

The event will be live-streamed exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network elsewhere.

WWE fans in India can catch all the action live on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD in English, as well as Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD in Hindi. The event will also be available to stream on Sony LIV.

Are you looking forward to the show? Let us know in the comments section below!

Legendary WWE star confesses he did not initially like Dolph Ziggler. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes