WWE SmackDown: Why is United States Championship bout not added to Night of Champions match card? Exploring possible reasons

WWE hasn’t advertised a United States Championship match for Night of Champions. The title and its holder, Austin Theory, were drafted to SmackDown as part of the company's 2023 Draft. The title’s RAW counterpart, the Intercontinental Championship, on the other hand, is set to be defended this weekend in Saudi Arabia.

WWE had already advertised a United States Championship match between Theory and Sheamus for SmackDown this week. A possible reason for the title’s exclusion from the May 27th Premium Live Event might’ve to do with building traction for today's episode of the blue brand.

Since most titles will be defended at Night of Champions, WWE might’ve felt the need to reserve some title bouts for both SmackDown and RAW. The latest US Championship match between Theory and Sheamus is a case in point.

It is worth mentioning that the May 29, 2023, episode of WWE RAW will feature a fatal four-way match to determine the new Women’s Tag Team Champions. For those unaware, the titles were vacated after an injury to Liv Morgan.

Both Morgan and Dakota Kai were injured in the same match a couple of weeks ago. They are expected to remain out of action for several months.

Austin Theory defended his United States Championship on WWE SmackDown

Sheamus Brogue Kicked Theory last week on WWE SmackDown. The two fought for the United States Championship on today's episode of the blue brand. The match kicked off the show. The Celtic Warrior gained the upper hand in the early moments of the match.

The Champion, however, countered Sheamus’ offense with his own momentum. Theory brought a chair to the ring to cause a disqualification but Ridge Holland grabbed the object from the champion’s hand. Pretty Deadly showed up to cause a distraction for the challenger.

Sheamus caught Kit Wilson in his 7 Beats of Battering, but the distraction allowed Austin Theory to pin his opponent with a roll-up and retain his title in the process.

It remains to be seen if the feud will continue next week on WWE SmackDown.

Would you have booked the U.S. title for Night of Champions instead of SmackDown? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

