Cody Rhodes to defend his WWE title in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 41? Exploring why Triple H must make it happen

The upcoming months will be extremely important for Cody Rhodes as he juggles being the Undisputed WWE Champion and gearing up for WrestleMania 41. While he will likely defend his title at the event, Triple H may have a surprise in store, as he could potentially book The American Nightmare in a Triple Threat match.

The answer to that inquiry may lean towards a "Yes." In this situation, the Triple Threat match may involve Cody Rhodes facing off against two well-established wrestlers, John Cena and Randy Orton. It would definitely be unexpected, but several factors could lead to Triple H and WWE Creative contemplating this option.

For starters, it is important to remember that the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has reported that John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes is one of the matches being discussed for WrestleMania 41. Adding Randy Orton into the mix allows WWE to explore a variety of options. First, it allows Rhodes to drop the title without being pinned, and second, it adds some nostalgia to Cena's retirement tour, as he could then feud with Orton.

Trending

Expand Tweet

A WWE Hall of Famer isn't a John Cena fan. More details HERE

Assuming The Viper wins the title at WrestleMania by pinning Cena, WWE could then transition into a storyline between the two. It would be a real full-circle moment, especially if The Leader of the Cenation wins his record-breaking 17th world championship in the process. But of course, it is all just speculation.

Cody Rhodes will face Kevin Owens this week at the Royal Rumble

Cody Rhodes must first focus on the Royal Rumble before considering anything else. This weekend, The American Nightmare will defend the Undisputed WWE Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. However, there will be one other title on the line as well, quite literally.

Rhodes is set to face off against his ex-pal turned bitter rival Kevin Owens at the upcoming event. The two will compete in a Ladder match, where they will battle for the Undisputed WWE title and the Winged Eagle Championship, that stolen by Owens. Both titles will be hanging high above the ring.

Expand Tweet

The animosity between the two is through the roof. Come February 1, they will both be out for blood, with the championships just being a bonus. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback