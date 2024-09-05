Cody Rhodes to demand a different Bloodline challenger than Solo Sikoa? Exploring potential SmackDown swerve 

Cody Rhodes is set to respond to Solo Sikoa's challenge of another match for the Undisputed WWE Championship on this week's episode of SmackDown. He beat The Bloodline 2.0 leader at SummerSlam, thanks to Roman Reigns' interference. Sikoa wants a rematch, but Rhodes might not feel he deserves one.

The American Nightmare could push for Jacob Fatu to face him instead. The Samoan Werewolf is perhaps more worthy, given he's unbeaten since arriving on the blue brand.

Cody Rhodes used his power to ensure Kevin Owens faced him for the title at Bash in Berlin. SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis granted him his wish, and he might push for a new challenger again. This will inevitably infuriate Sikoa and could cause friction in The Bloodline.

Jacob Fatu has yet to challenge for a singles title since debuting in June. He's destroyed everyone in his way, including Reigns, who fans await to return for revenge after being decimated by Sikoa's Bloodline.

Solo Sikoa will be adamant that he's the one who challenges for the title, but Rhodes could tell him otherwise. Fatu will be caught in two minds as to whether he wants a shot at glory or to continue as his Tribal Chief's Enforcer.

WWE SmackDown: "I'm not scared" Cody Rhodes signals his intentions to face Jacob Fatu

Cody Rhodes already gave his take on a potential battle with Jacob Fatu and insisted he wasn't scared of The Bloodline's monster. The Undisputed WWE Champion spoke on SmackDown in August ahead of his SummerSlam match with Solo Sikoa.

"As dumb as it is for me to say, I'm not scared of you (Fatu) either, you dumb son of a b***h."

Those were brave words from Rhodes, given Fatu has been a wrecking machine since joining The Bloodline. He even helped spare Sikoa's blushes when he scrapped with Reigns on SmackDown weeks ago.

Fatu is expected to be a future main event talent, but whether the company is ready to pull the trigger now remains to be seen. It would be an interesting twist for the former MLW Heavyweight Champion to challenge for the title at Bad Blood, taking place on October 5.

If that were the case, Reigns and Sikoa could settle their differences at the premium live event. The OTC could return next week and attack his former Tribal Heir, who is wrapped up in trying to get Nick Aldis to choose him over his enforcer.

