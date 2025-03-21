Cody Rhodes to face 21-time WWE champion on SmackDown ahead of his match with John Cena? Exploring the possibility

Cody Rhodes is set to make his appearance on SmackDown tonight in Italy. The American Nightmare had an intense face-off with John Cena on Monday's RAW in Brussels, Belgium, where Rhodes sent a big message to The Franchise Player. However, with the Undisputed WWE Champion making his appearance in tonight's episode of the blue brand, he might face a two-time Grand Slam Champion, The Miz, in a major match.

Ad

The chances of this showdown sparked due to the development of last week when Cody Rhodes crashed down Miz TV. So it's possible that this could lead to the former two-time WWE Champion demanding a match against Rhodes on tonight's SmackDown. A bout like this will allow the company to book The American Nightmare in a better way rather than merely having a promo segment.

Further, John Cena & The Rock are not scheduled to make their presence on the blue brand this week, so Rhodes vs. Miz seems like an ideal perspective to unfold. Additionally, a victory on the Road to WrestleMania 41 will give Dusty's son more momentum heading towards The Showcase of The Immortals.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Brock Lesnar changed major Royal Rumble plans? More details HERE.

Ahead of the Elimination Chamber, the former eight-time Intercontinental Champion advice Rhodes to sell his soul to The Rock. The former nine-time tag team champion explained the benefits becoming The Final Boss' champion to Cody.

As of now, there are no reports regarding WWE's plans for the 39-year-old star in tonight's edition of Friday nights. It will be intriguing to see how things will unfold with Cody Rhodes and how Triple H will book the Undisputed WWE Champion for this show.

Ad

Why Cody Rhodes is at risk of losing at WrestleMania 41?

The clash between John Cena and Cody Rhodes will be indeed interesting to watch but The American Nightmare is somewhat at risk of losing his title at The Show of Shows. The rationale behind the statement is that The Franchise Player is on his retirement tour.

This year will be the final time when the WWE Universe will see John Cena in the squared circle. So, with Cena on the edge of becoming the 17-time World Champion, WWE might capitalize on this opportunity and crown him as champion at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

Not only this, but the strong alliance between The Rock and Cena is also another reason why The American Nightmare is at risk of losing his championship at WrestleMania 41. The Final Boss and The Cenation Leader are the two biggest names in the industry. So, with both coming on the same page against Cody Rhodes, it's somewhere tough for Dusty's son to survive.

Expand Tweet

All these points make a pure sense that Rhodes is at high risk of getting his Undisputed WWE title reign ended at WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback