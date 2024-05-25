Cody Rhodes to face WWE legend at SummerSlam & more - 3 massive title feuds that can start at King and Queen of the Ring

We are merely a few hours away from WWE King and Queen of the Ring. Triple H has booked a short but action-packed match card for the upcoming premium live event, which will see the biggest names on the roster battle it out for the most prestigious prizes. The show is also expected to mark the beginning of a few compelling rivalries.

On that note, let's take a look at the three biggest championship feuds that can kick off at King and Queen of the Ring 2024.

#1. Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton for the Undisputed WWE Championship

Expand Tweet

Triple H recently announced that the winners of the King and Queen of the Ring tournament will earn a championship opportunity at SummerSlam. The semi-final for the King of the Ring tournament on SmackDown saw Randy Orton and Tama Tonga lock horns in a brutal match.

The Bloodline characteristically tried to help Tonga against The Viper, but Kevin Owens made a surprise return to help his newfound ally. Orton eventually emerged victorious and is now set to face Gunther in the King of the Ring final. The Viper has never won the prestigious crown before, but that could change at the upcoming PLE.

If he wins, Randy Orton could challenge Cody Rhdoes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam, leaving room for a massive build-up ahead of their title bout. Both superstars share an extensive history dating back to Cody Rhodes' first run in WWE. The creative team would not miss the opportunity to book a compelling long-term storyline between The Apex Predator and The American Nightmare.

#2. Nia Jax vs. Bayley for the WWE Women's Championship

Nia Jax faced Bianca Belair in the Queen of the Ring Tournament semi-final on SmackDown. The Irresistible Force emerged victorious following a dominant showing against one-half of the reigning Women's Tag Team champions. Jax is now set to lock horns with Lyra Valkyria in the tournament finals.

Winning the prestigious crown at King and Queen of the Ring would grant Nia Jax a title shot, and she could challenge Bayley for the title at SummerSlam 2024. Jax has been one of the most dominant superstars in the women's division this year. She would pose a credible threat to Bayley's championship reign that could pay off in a massive title match at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

#3. LA Knight vs. Logan Paul for the United States Championship

Logan Paul is set to challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at King and Queen of the Ring. The reigning United States Champion intends to take The American Nightmare's gold and will likely bring his entourage with him. Cody Rhodes had several allies against The Bloodline, but he may not have many against Logan Paul should the latter decide to use dirty tactics.

Thus, we can see someone like LA Knight interfere and even the odds to ensure the title bout remains fair. Fans have been pushing for Knight to receive title opportunities, as he has been one of the most popular superstars on SmackDown.

But he is, surprisingly, among the many big names who are set to miss the PLE. LA Knight could walk out to a massive crowd and make his presence known during the main event of King and Queen of the Ring, setting up his future feud with Logan Paul for the United States Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback