Cody Rhodes to feud with 29-year-old star on Roman Reigns' orders? Potential rivalry explored

Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso recently suffered a significant loss at the hands of The Judgment Day, as they lost their Undisputed Tag Team titles. Jimmy Uso played a major role in the conclusion of this match by attacking Jey and aiding the villainous faction to emerge victorious.

As The Bloodline were the reason behind The American Nightmare's loss of his title, he might seek revenge. However, Roman Reigns might strike a deal with Omos and MVP, leading to a new feud for Cody Rhodes. It has been apparent in recent weeks that the heel faction is open to working with other groups to suit their agenda, as they recently found common ground with The Judgment Day on SmackDown.

A potential scenario that might unfold is the Tribal Chief and Paul Heyman secretly striking a deal with Omos and MVP. The main reason behind this deal could be to keep Cody away from Roman Reigns and the business of the Samoan faction. It is important to note that on a recent edition of SmackDown when Rhodes appeared along with Jey as Champion, the Tribal Chief showed his frustration during a backstage segment.

Additionally, The American Nightmare and Roman Reigns were involved in a heated face-to-face showdown last week. This indicates that The Tribal Chief isn't pleased with Rhodes appearing on the blue brand. So, with Omos feuding against Cody, Rhodes may be deterred from seeking revenge against the Samoan faction.

It will be interesting to see how The Bloodline saga continues to unfold in the upcoming weeks, especially after Rhodes and Jey lost their tag team titles.

Omos also attacked Cody Rhodes multiple times at previous live events

In the past month, the company has also seemingly dropped a potential hint for a future feud between Omos and Cody Rhodes. For those unaware, at some of the previous house shows held at the end of September, the Nigerian Giant interfered in Cody Rhodes' matches.

At one of the live events, Rhodes even placed Omos on a table positioned near the turnbuckle. These attacks and confrontations between the two stars are seemingly a major hint at a potential feud in the near future.

Also, with the recent loss of the American Nightmare, a feud against Omos would be plausible. Despite Jimmy Uso's involvement in costing Cody his match, the company still seems to be avoiding another match between Rhodes and Reigns. The two megastars are expected to have another clash on a much bigger stage, possibly next year's WrestleMania, particularly if the Rock is unable to wrestle the Tribal Chief.

It will be interesting to see how Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso respond after losing the tag team titles because of The Bloodline.

