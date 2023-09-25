Cody Rhodes set to feud with 410 lbs WWE star following vicious attack? What you may have missed

Cody Rhodes has been seen getting involved with the Judgment Day in some of the previous editions of WWE RAW. Last week, the American Nightmare first faced off against Dominik Mysterio in a singles bout and then aided Jey Uso after the main event of the Red brand from the assault of the villainous faction. However, in a few of the recent live events, WWE seemingly dropped a potential hint for a future feud between Omos and Cody Rhodes.

For those unaware, at some of the previous house shows, the Nigerian Giant has been interfering in Cody Rhodes' matches. Even in one of the recent shows, Rhodes placed Omos on a table positioned near the turnbuckles. So eventually, these attacks and confrontations between these two stars are seemingly a major hint at their potential feud in the near future.

Generally, the company typically initiates a feud in live events to gauge the fans' and audience's reactions to that storyline. After being satisfied, they run the same story on television. The sudden involvement of the Omos in the matches of Cody Rhodes seems like a potential test for the same.

As of now, the company hasn't announced any segments or matches between these two for tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW. If WWE decides to stage a feud between these two, Fastlane 2023, the upcoming Premium Live event of the company, could be the ideal location.

Has Cody Rhodes ever had a match against Omos before?

As of now, the American Nightmare hasn't wrestled or faced the Nigerian Giant in any sort of match in the Stamford-based promotion. However, after these potential hints, it seems the company is finally heading towards a clash between these two. The potential reason behind this clash could be to elevate the status of Omos in the company.

The last time Omos was involved in a major match was at WrestleMania earlier this year, where the Beast Incarnate secured a victory. Since then, Omos has been working in random matches. He also participated in the Slim Jim Battle Royal at SummerSlam 2023, where he again failed to secure the victory.

However, a feud against Cody Rhodes will help the Nigerian Giant to finally immerse himself in a major storyline and also give him some TV time on television.

As we are just two weeks away from Fastlane 2023, it will be interesting to see how things unfold in the upcoming weeks on Monday Night RAW.