Watch: Cody Rhodes gets attacked by 400lbs superstar during Street Fight at recent WWE live event

Cody Rhodes has been in limbo ever since his rivalry with Brock Lesnar ended in WWE. However, the star could start a new feud with a surprising name after what happened at a recent live event.

The American Nightmare was in action at Saturday's Supershow, which took place in Palm Springs, California. He took on Dominik Mysterio in a Street Fight. However, the match saw interference from Omos and MVP. The former US Champion pulled Cody out of the ring, and the 400 lbs Nigerian Giant threw him back in with a Gorilla Press Slam.

Despite the beatdown, Cody Rhodes was able to kick out from a pin attempt by Dominik Mysterio. The former AEW star then put Dirty Dom through a table before delivering a Cross Rhodes to win the non-title bout.

Check out the attack from Omos and MVP in the clip below:

Wrestling veteran believes Cody Rhodes not winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship is a great idea

Cody Rhodes has been adamant about finishing his story ever since he returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38. However, the star came up short at this year's Showcase of Immortals as Roman Reigns retained his title with help from Solo Sikoa.

While many thought that the storyline would come full circle at WrestleMania 40, The Rock's return has cast a shadow over the potential payoff as The Great One facing his cousin is the biggest match WWE can book in today's age.

Commenting on the situation, Wrestling Veteran Kevin Sullivan claimed it would be a "great idea" if Cody Rhodes never won the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

That's a great idea. Because his father never got the WWF belt. They always show that picture where he has the belt. That's something to think about, and I was against Cody beating Roman Reigns. I was very vocal about that because — I think I told you, Paul, a few weeks ago — that was right after Sami didn't beat Roman. I thought Sami's people would've turned on Cody because he'd just come in, he didn't get over."

He added:

"He was Cody Rhodes and he got over, and it's because he had been there for years, left, made a huge name for himself, came back. I thought if he had won here, it would almost look like he was a corporate champion. I like that he didn't go over and it's going to be interesting to see where they go with WrestleMania 40 with Cody if The Rock comes in for Roman." [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

It's still not clear if the Hollywood star will be around for WrestleMania 40. However, fans have been salivating at the thought of The Rock facing Roman Reigns ever since the latter turned heel, and if WWE has the chance, they'll most likely book the match at the biggest wrestling event of the year.

