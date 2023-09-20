Cody Rhodes to never win Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship is a great idea, says veteran

Wrestling veteran Kevin Sullivan claimed it would be a "great idea" if Cody Rhodes never won the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The American Nightmare returned to the Stamford-based company last year. Rhodes claimed he wanted to "finish the story" and win the WWE Championship that his legendary father never won. Earlier this year, he emerged victorious in the Men's Royal Rumble match to book his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania.

Rhodes challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at the Show of Shows. However, the 38-year-old lost the bout after interference from Solo Sikoa.

Speaking on a recent episode of Tuesday With The Taskmaster, Sullivan was asked about Rhodes potentially "never finishing the story." The wrestling veteran claimed it would be a "great idea:"

"That's a great idea. Because his father never got the WWF belt. They always show that picture where he has the belt. That's something to think about, and I was against Cody beating Roman Reigns. I was very vocal about that because — I think I told you, Paul, a few weeks ago — that was right after Sami didn't beat Roman. I thought Sami's people would've turned on Cody because he'd just come in, he didn't get over," he said.

Sullivan added:

"He was Cody Rhodes and he got over, and it's because he had been there for years, left, made a huge name for himself, came back. I thought if he had won here, it would almost look like he was a corporate champion. I like that he didn't go over and it's going to be interesting to see where they go with WrestleMania 40 with Cody if The Rock comes in for Roman." [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

WWE veteran thinks Cody Rhodes shouldn't dethrone Roman Reigns

During a recent episode of his The Brand podcast, wrestling veteran Vince Russo addressed who should be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns. The former head writer claimed no one on the current roster would take the belt off The Tribal Chief.

Russo also explained why he believes Cody Rhodes should not be the one to end Reigns' historic title reign:

"With all due respect to Cody Rhodes, who's doing a great job for the WWE, do you really believe for one second if you put that title on Cody Rhodes those RAW numbers are gonna go up? Do you really believe that for a second? They're not, bro. They're not. So, if you're not gonna see an increase in business, why are you going to flip the titles?" Russo said.

