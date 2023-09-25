[Watch] Cody Rhodes puts top free agent through a table after he tries to attack him at WWE event

Cody Rhodes seems to be heading towards a new rivalry as he crossed paths once again with Omos at a recent WWE live event.

The American Nightmare was a special guest on The MVP Lounge at the house show on Saturday, which also featured Omos. Later on in the night, the heel duo attacked Rhodes during his match against Dominik Mysterio. However, despite the interference, Cody was able to pull off the victory against The Judgment Day star.

The same events happened on Sunday's Supershow in Fresno, California, as Omos and MVP once again tried to take out Cody Rhodes. However, the former AEW star turned the tides as he put The Nigerian Giant through a table before delivering Crossrhodes to Dirty Dom to pick up the win.

Cody Rhodes will kick off WWE RAW this week

Cody Rhodes has been the biggest babyface in WWE ever since he returned to the promotion last year. He has also been booked quite frequently during this time and has lost just a couple of singles matches.

The American Nightmare is slated to kick off tomorrow night's RAW. He did the same last week but was soon interrupted by Dominik Mysterio. However, Cody also had to face tough questions regarding Jey Uso from Kevin Owens after he defeated The Judgment Day member.

After notable feuds against top names such as Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and Brock Lesnar, Cody Rhodes has been stuck in limbo over the last few weeks. The star was responsible for bringing Jey Uso to the red brand and has faced a lot of criticism for that. However, there is no clear opponent for him at the moment.

With Fastlane 2023 approaching soon, it would be interesting to see if the company has any plans for one of its biggest superstars. It should be noted that Rhodes also did not wrestle at Payback.

