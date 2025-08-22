Cody Rhodes forced to take time off from WWE due to incident with his ex-partner? Possibility explored

Cody Rhodes regained his momentum after winning back his Undisputed WWE Championship by beating John Cena at SummerSlam. However, The American Nightmare was brutally attacked by the Scottish Warrior on the very next episode of SmackDown. There is a possibility that Rhodes might take some time off after getting hit by Drew's Claymore.

In the main event of Night 2 of SummerSlam, Cody beat the Last Real Champion in an intense match. On the next episode of SmackDown, Cena opened the show but was interrupted by Logan Paul and later attacked by Drew McIntyre. Cody came to his aid, and a tag team match was fixed between the two teams.

During the match, all four men put up a good fight before Logan Paul caused a disqualification by hitting Cena with a low blow. After the match, Drew McIntyre hit Cody with a brutal Claymore, driving his head through the bottom of the announcer's desk.

Since the brutal encounter, Cody hasn't appeared on any WWE shows, including this past week's episode of SmackDown. He might be injured and take some time away after the attack from his former tag Team partner. While there has not been an official confirmation, it'll be interesting to see when Cody Rhodes makes his next appearance.

Cody Rhodes expressed interest in bringing back his Stardust gimmick

Before he became The American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes used to play the Stardust gimmick in WWE. The gimmick took a toll on Cody's mental well-being and led to his release from the promotion in 2016. He recently expressed interest in bringing back the gimmick under one condition.

Cody teased that he might bring back the Stardust gimmick while speaking on his What Do You Wanna Talk About? podcast with Becky Lynch. He stated that he might bring it back for a bonus episode if the podcast reaches a certain milestone.

"I had this idea, and I'm going to put this out into existence. I had this idea that if I set a milestone with the podcast, and I don't know what the milestone is, that I would do a bonus episode interviewing Stardust. I don't know what the milestone is, but I've started thinking," Rhodes said.

It'll be a huge surprise if the Undisputed WWE Champion brings back the Stardust gimmick one more time.

