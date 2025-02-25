Cody Rhodes and his former WWE partner to create The Shield 2.0 and destroy The Rock? Exploring the possibility

Cody Rhodes has been riding a massive wave of success since he defeated Roman Reigns to win the Undisputed WWE Championship last year. The American Nightmare has been an exemplary workhorse champion, defending his title multiple times throughout the year and participating in nearly every PLE and important show.

Ad

He has essentially carried the promotion on his back. Given recent events, Rhodes could create The Shield 2.0 with a former partner.

With WrestleMania looming, Rhodes is preparing for his first-ever world title defense at Mania. The winner of the upcoming 2025 Men’s Elimination Chamber will face The American Nightmare at the Showcase of the Immortals. Punk and Cena are the two top favorites to win and challenge Cody. However, the odds have drastically shifted with The Rock returning and confronting Cody Rhodes on SmackDown last Friday. The Final Boss delivered a cryptic message about wanting Rhodes’ soul, not his title, leaving everyone baffled.

Ad

Trending

The latest episode of RAW featured Cody Rhodes breaking his silence regarding The Rock’s offer, expressing confusion as he stated that his decision would impact not only him but also his entire family and family legacy. Seth Rollins interrupted Rhodes, asking him what he was thinking and cautioning him not to regret the sacrifices he made last year to help him defeat Reigns. In response, The American Nightmare acknowledged that Rollins was his Shield at WrestleMania 40 and requested that he not be too quick to judge him.

Ad

Is this man the funniest man in wrestling?

Expand Tweet

Ad

In a surprising twist, Cody Rhodes might form The Shield 2.0 alongside his former tag partner Seth Rollins, who supported him against The Bloodline last year. If Rhodes declines The Rock’s offer, he will need someone to counter The Final Boss, as he knows Rock wields significant influence in the company. Rhodes and Rollins could once again team up to stop The People’s Champion.

That said, the angle proposed above is purely speculative at this point.

Ad

Former Undisputed WWE Champion expressed that Cody Rhodes was most relevant when feuding against him

Cody Rhodes’s biggest rival since returning to the Stamford-based promotion is Roman Reigns. The OTC and The American Nightmare competed in two consecutive WrestleMania main events. Last year, Rhodes defeated Reigns, ending his iconic reign.

Last month, The Original Tribal Chief had an intriguing interview with SHAK Wrestling. In it, Reigns stated that although Rhodes had been an incredible Undisputed WWE Champion, he was most relevant when involved in a feud with him or his Bloodline. The OTC also clarified that contrary to the fan's assumptions, he and Cody harbor no animosity behind the scenes.

It will be interesting to see what decision Cody Rhodes makes at the 2025 Elimination Chamber and how it will impact the build-up to Mania.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback