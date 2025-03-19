Cody Rhodes’ friend to return to WWE after 9 years to take down The Rock at WrestleMania? Chances explored

Cody Rhodes will put the Undisputed WWE Championship on the line against John Cena in the main event of WrestleMania 41. He will not only defend his title but also fight to ensure that The Rock's plans of having a corporate champion in the Stamford-based promotion do not succeed.

Ad

The American Nightmare does not have any backup, while The Rock has John Cena and Travis Scott by his side. There is a possibility that Cody Rhodes' real-life friend Stephen Amell will return to WWE after nine years to help him.

The two men faced off in a Tag Team match at SummerSlam 2015 when Neville (aka PAC) teamed up with Amell to take on Rhodes (fka Stardust) and Wade Barrett. Three years later at the first ever All In Pay-Per-View organised by Rhodes and The Young Bucks, the Canadian star had a match against AEW's Christopher Daniels.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Why are AEW fans upset at an actress? More HERE

The Rock bringing Travis Scott with him at the Elimination Chamber PLE helped WWE gain the attention of mainstream media. Cody Rhodes calling Stephen Amell would do the same. The Arrow star could deal with the Grammy-nominated artist if he tries to interfere in the main event of WrestleMania.

Travis Scott has been training with WWE Hall of Famer Booker T to get into the ring. Triple H could book a star-studded Tag Team match between the teams of The Rock and Scott and Cody Rhodes and Stephen Amell after WrestleMania if the Canadian star ruins The Final Boss' plans at The Show of Shows.

Ad

The above-mentioned angle is speculative, it'll be interesting to see what surprises the Stamford-based has planned for WrestleMania 41.

Stephen Amell is open to working with John Cena in WWE

WWE is in one of its hottest phases right now. The recent move to Netflix is bringing a lot of new fans to The Sports Entertainment Juggernaut.

Triple H has the opportunity to make new viewers permanent fans by collaborating with Hollywood on The Road to WrestleMania 41. Even if The Rock can not wrestle in the near future, John Cena could team up with Travis Scott against Cody Rhodes and Stephen Amell.

Ad

While speaking to Chris Van Vliet on INSIGHT, Stephen Amell expressed interest in working with the 16-time World Champion, so a program between the two men is possible.

"I mean, sure. Why not? I'm scared of that [John Cena] guy, though; he's huge; he's large, and very, very kind."

Expand Tweet

The Cenation Leader is not the nicest person in the room kind anymore, so helping Cody Rhodes take down The Rock and John Cena's alliance will be a huge task for the Arrow star.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback