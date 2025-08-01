  • home icon
Cody Rhodes to get fired from WWE in a shocking announcement from 48-year-old on SmackDown? Possibility explored

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Aug 01, 2025 08:19 GMT
Cody Rhodes will face John Cena at WrestleMania 41! (Credits: WWE on YouTube)
Cody Rhodes will face John Cena at SummerSlam! (Credits: WWE on YouTube)

Cody Rhodes is gearing up for his much-awaited rematch at WWE SummerSlam 2025 against John Cena for the undisputed title that he lost controversially to the Last Real Champion at WrestleMania XL. The arch-rivals are set to meet for the final time on the go-home show of SmackDown before The Biggest Party of the Summer.

John Cena may use his heel antics to duck Cody Rhodes, as he has been clear that he isn't ready to defend his title against the American Nightmare at SummerSlam. However, the 40-year-old star snapped and made the Last Real Champion sign the contract forcefully, making the bout a Street Fight official with the undisputed title on the line.

In a shocking twist, Cena could kick off the go-home show, announcing that Rhodes attacked him, a reigning champion, the face of the company, and made him sign the contract and using his influence and contacts with the TKO Board of Directors and got Cody Rhodes fired for his actions and their match at SummerSlam is off the charts.

Rhodes may be restricted from the arena for the entire show, raising anticipation for the match and increasing the stakes.

Meanwhile, towards the end of the blue brand episode, CCO Triple H could address the situation and confirm that the American Nightmare is not fired nor suspended, and the SummerSlam bout is still on. This could lay the foundation for The Rock's return at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

During WrestleMania XL, The Rock and Triple H had tension; SummerSlam 2025 may reignite the tensions between the two, adding a new layer to the Cody and John storyline.

That said, the angle proposed above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed.

John Cena reveals the reason behind his retirement from WWE

The Last Real Champion was heavily featured in the recently released WWE: Unreal on Netflix. During episode one, the 48-year-old legend revealed the reason behind his retirement from WWE. He said that he could wrestle for free, but his body no longer allows it.

"I grew up in a family of five boys, and wrestling was our conduit. It was our connection system. I appreciate this as my hobby; it is the best of Imagination Land. Not only did I do it during my free time, I'm paid to do it. So, I would do this for free. I just physically can't do it anymore," said Cena. [9:55 - 10:23]

It will be interesting to see how Cena and Rhodes' saga unfolds at SummerSlam 2025.

About the author
Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Twitter icon

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

