Cody Rhodes to get fired from WWE in a shocking announcement from 48-year-old on SmackDown? Possibility explored

Cody Rhodes is gearing up for his much-awaited rematch at WWE SummerSlam 2025 against John Cena for the undisputed title that he lost controversially to the Last Real Champion at WrestleMania XL. The arch-rivals are set to meet for the final time on the go-home show of SmackDown before The Biggest Party of the Summer.John Cena may use his heel antics to duck Cody Rhodes, as he has been clear that he isn't ready to defend his title against the American Nightmare at SummerSlam. However, the 40-year-old star snapped and made the Last Real Champion sign the contract forcefully, making the bout a Street Fight official with the undisputed title on the line.In a shocking twist, Cena could kick off the go-home show, announcing that Rhodes attacked him, a reigning champion, the face of the company, and made him sign the contract and using his influence and contacts with the TKO Board of Directors and got Cody Rhodes fired for his actions and their match at SummerSlam is off the charts.Rhodes may be restricted from the arena for the entire show, raising anticipation for the match and increasing the stakes.Meanwhile, towards the end of the blue brand episode, CCO Triple H could address the situation and confirm that the American Nightmare is not fired nor suspended, and the SummerSlam bout is still on. This could lay the foundation for The Rock's return at The Biggest Party of the Summer.During WrestleMania XL, The Rock and Triple H had tension; SummerSlam 2025 may reignite the tensions between the two, adding a new layer to the Cody and John storyline.That said, the angle proposed above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed.John Cena reveals the reason behind his retirement from WWEThe Last Real Champion was heavily featured in the recently released WWE: Unreal on Netflix. During episode one, the 48-year-old legend revealed the reason behind his retirement from WWE. He said that he could wrestle for free, but his body no longer allows it.&quot;I grew up in a family of five boys, and wrestling was our conduit. It was our connection system. I appreciate this as my hobby; it is the best of Imagination Land. Not only did I do it during my free time, I'm paid to do it. So, I would do this for free. I just physically can't do it anymore,&quot; said Cena. [9:55 - 10:23]It will be interesting to see how Cena and Rhodes' saga unfolds at SummerSlam 2025.